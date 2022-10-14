There are 40,580 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 14 October 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 98 deaths.

In the last 24 hours 216,511 swabs, between molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 18.7%. There is an increase in hospitalizations, 182 more than yesterday for a total of 6,540 and intensive care units occupied, 8 more than yesterday, for a total of 244.



DATA OF THE REGION

LAZIO – There are 3,233 new infections from Coronavirus today, 14 October 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 2,295 molecular swabs and 17,814 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 16%. The hospitalized were 517, one less than yesterday, while the intensive care units employed are 40, two more than yesterday. Since yesterday, 2,822 have been healed. The cases in Rome city are at 1,582.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in regional health companies. Asl Roma 1: 561 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 570 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 451 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 177 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 259 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 284 new cases.

SARDINIA – There are 756 new infections from Coronavirus today, 14 October 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. One death has been registered since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,488 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

There are 5 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday, 87 patients admitted to the medical area, one less than yesterday, while 7,047 cases of home isolation are.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,719 new infections from Coronavirus today, 14 October 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded for a total of 18,119 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 2,727 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 13,027 swabs were processed, of which 4,072 were molecular and 8,955 rapid antigen tests, with a positivity rate of 28.5%. There are 36 patients admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, 6 more than yesterday. As for the patients, hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 943, 6 more than yesterday.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours Bologna at 661, followed by Modena at 489 and Reggio Emilia at 465, then Ravenna at 410, Parma at 381 and Ferrara at 344, therefore, Rimini at 284, Piacenza at 256, Cesena at 187 and Forlì at 163, finally, the Imola district at 79. 44,578 people in home isolation.

TUSCANY – There are 2,373 new infections from Covid in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 14 October. There are also 12 other deaths. 13,131 tests carried out, of which 1,298 molecular swabs and 11,833 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 18.07% (71.2% on first diagnoses). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% (1,826 people) and reached 1,377,112 (95.8% of total cases).

At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 49,959 positive, + 1.1% compared to yesterday. Of these 478 (12 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 19 (2 fewer) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 12 new deaths: 4 men and 8 women with an average age of 83.6 years.

Since the last daily bulletin, 1,298 molecular swabs and 11,833 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these 18.1% tested positive. On the other hand, 3,331 subjects were tested, excluding the control swabs: 71.2% of these tested positive. The average age of the 2,373 new positives is approximately 56 years (7% are under 20, 13% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 36% between 60 and 79, 13% are 80 years or more).

LOMBARDY – There are 7,991 new infections from Coronavirus today, 14 October 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 38 deaths have been recorded for a total of 42,746 victims.

In the last 24 hours, 39,797 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 20%. Among the main data of today we note in particular the increase in non-intensive care patients: they are 1,101, equal to 36 more than yesterday. Intensive care patients dropped by one unit: 15 registered. And the deaths are also rising, 38 those recorded which bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 42,746.

At the provincial level, Milan has 2,216 new cases, 887 of which in the city of Milan; Bergamo has 758, Brescia 1,003, Como 633, Cremona 261, Lecco 300, Lodi 168, Mantua 335, Monza and Brianza 681, Pavia 393, Sondrio 230 and Varese 839.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,035 Covid positive cases registered today, 14 October 2022, in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency to 574,752. The death toll of patients does not register new cases and remains at 3687. Regional Health Department specifying that the number of positive cases also includes 553529 discharged / healed (+1252 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo are 17536 (-217 compared to yesterday). Of these, 170 patients (+6 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 3 (+2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 956 molecular swabs were performed (2499936 in total since the start of the emergency) and 4660 antigen tests (4420068).

Of the total number of positive cases, 116,800 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+217 compared to yesterday), 164302 in the province of Chieti (+288), 135218 in the province of Pescara (+314), 137328 in the province of Teramo ( +190), 12510 outside the region (+12) and 8594 (+14) for which provenance checks are underway.

BASILICATA – There are 183 new Coronavirus infections today, 14 October 2022 in Basilicata, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been no deaths in the past 24 hours. Since yesterday, 773 swabs, including molecular and antigenic ones, have been processed. The healings, again since yesterday, have been 143. The hospitalized are 35, 7 more than yesterday, of which none in intensive care. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 5,291.