There are 39,317 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 12, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 130 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 268,654 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.6%. There are 8,158 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 254 fewer since yesterday. 334 intensive care units are employed, 4 fewer since yesterday.

LAZIO – There are 3,829 new coronavirus infections today 12 May 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 7 deaths. “Today in Lazio, out of 6,921 molecular swabs and 20,869 antigenic swabs for a total of 27,790 swabs, there are 3,829 new positive cases (-30), 7 deaths (-2), 861 hospitalized (-43), 50 intensive therapies (+3) and 4,086 patients recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 13.7%. Cases in Rome city are at 1,911 “reports the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

There are 146,262 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 861 are hospitalized, 50 in intensive care and 145,351 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,371,022 people have been healed, 11,217 dead, out of a total of 1,528,501 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

PUGLIA – There are 2,880 new coronavirus infections today 12 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. The new cases, identified on 17,976 swabs carried out, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,090; Bat: 163; Brindisi: 261; Foggia: 326; Lecce: 536; Taranto: 469; Residents outside the region: 27; Province in definition: 8. There are 91,438 people currently positive, 498 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 26 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,102,284 total cases, 10,776,511 swabs performed, 1,002,469 people healed and 8,377 deaths.

There are 2,357 new coronavirus infections today 12 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 9 other deaths. The new positive cases (570 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,787 by rapid antigen test) bring the total to 1,124,848 from the beginning of the coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,073,806 (95.5% of total cases). Today 2,612 molecular swabs and 12,771 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.3% were positive. On the other hand, 3,507 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 67.2% were positive.

The currently positive are 41,072 today, -1.3% compared to yesterday. There are 507 hospitalized (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 16 in intensive care (4 fewer). Today there are 9 new deaths: 3 men and 6 women with an average age of 76.4 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 2,357 new positives today is approximately 46 years.

CALABRIA – There are 1,212 new coronavirus infections today 12 May in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin released by the Region. There was 1 death (for a total of 2,545 deaths). The bulletin also records -1,369 currently positive, -6 hospitalizations (for a total of 215) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 11).

BASILICATA – There are 407 new coronavirus infections today 12 May 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. Another death is recorded. New positive cases were detected on a total of 1,823 swabs (molecular and antigenic). These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Spinoso. On the same day, 612 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 94 (+1) of which 3 (+1) in intensive care: 61 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 33 (of which 1 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,016.

For the vaccination, 161 doses were given yesterday. So far 468,167 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,879 have received the second (79.9 percent), 356,156 are the third doses (64.4 percent) and 2,996 the fourth doses (0.5 per cent), for a total of 1,269,198 administered doses.

VENETO – There are 3,932 new coronavirus infections today 12 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,716,332, while the currently positive ones are 53,295. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,563. In Veneto hospitals 482 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 24 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 113 positive patients. Yesterday 762 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.