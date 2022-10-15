There are 38,969 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, October 15, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 73 deaths.

Read also

There are 215,672 processed swabs, including antigenic and molecular, which show a positivity rate of 18.1. Hospitalizations are up (+52 compared to yesterday for a total of 6,592) and people in intensive care (+8 compared to yesterday for a total of 252).

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 3,289 new coronavirus infections today 15 October in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 more deaths. “Today in Lazio, out of 3,026 molecular swabs and 14,400 antigenic swabs for a total of 17,426 swabs, 3,289 new positive cases are recorded (+56), 4 deaths (-1), 548 hospitalized (+31), 40 therapies intensive (=) and +2,022 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 18.5%. Cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,730 “, says the Regional Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato in a note. .

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 621 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 2 there are 662 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 3 there are 447 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 4 there are 171 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 5 there are 220 new cases and 0 deaths; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 311 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 857 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone there are 281 new cases and 0 deaths; in the ASL of Latina there are 285 new cases and 0 deaths; in the Asl di Rieti there are 88 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL of Viterbo there are 203 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

LOMBARDY – There are 7,701 new infections from Coronavirus today, October 15, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 23 deaths have been recorded for a total of 42,769 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 38,538 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed, of which 19.98% was positive. The number of hospitalized patients is increasing: in intensive care there are 16, one more than yesterday; in ordinary Covid departments 1,123, with an increase of 22 people.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan there are 2,106 new cases. Followed by the provinces of Brescia (+943), Varese (+786), Bergamo (+695), Monza and Brianza (+685), Como (+592), Pavia (+381), Lecco (+335), Mantua ( +281), Sondrio (+246), Cremona (+245) and Lodi (+156).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,335 new infections from Coronavirus today, October 15, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 8 deaths have been recorded since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 11,927 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units of the Region are 33 (-3 compared to yesterday, equal to -8.3%), in the other Covid departments, they are 954 (+11 compared to yesterday). The total people healed are 2,992 more than yesterday and reach 1,853,586, while there are 8 deaths, 18,127 since the beginning of the epidemic.

TUSCANY – There are 2,341 new coronavirus infections today 15 October in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. The new cases, 395 confirmed with molecular swab and the other 1,946 with rapid test, are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,440,276. The healed grew by 0.1% (1,949 people) and reached 1,379,061 (95.7% of total cases).

At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 50,344 positives, + 0.8% compared to yesterday. Of these 463 (15 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized: 17 (2 fewer) are in intensive care.

Since the last daily bulletin, 1,241 molecular swabs and 11,158 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these 18.9% tested positive. On the other hand, 3,172 subjects were tested, excluding the control swabs: 73.8% of these tested positive. The average age of the 2,341 new positives is about 55 (6% are under 20, 12% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 35% between 60 and 79, 13% are 80 years or more).

CALABRIA – There are 764 new coronavirus infections today 15 October 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There is a new death.

According to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Aa.Ss.Pp. of the Calabria Region, the 764 new infections were recorded on 4,030 swabs carried out. The healed are +957. In total 3,034 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records -194 currently positive, -2 hospitalizations (for a total of 156) and, finally, +5 intensive care (for a total of 10).