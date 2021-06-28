There are 389 coronavirus infections in Italy today, June 28, according to the region-by-region data of the Civil Protection bulletin. Since yesterday, another 28 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 75,861 swabs were performed, the positivity rate was 0.5%.





THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

CALABRIA – There are 7 new coronavirus infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, 28 June. No new deaths registered. 1,021 swabs performed, +71 cured and zero deaths (for a total of 1,224 deaths). The bulletin also records -64 currently positive, -66 in isolation, +2 hospitalized and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 6).

MARCHE – There are 3 coronavirus infections in the Marche today, June 28, according to data from the region’s bulletin. In detail, 796 swabs were tested in the last 24 hours: 357 in the new diagnosis pathway (of which 117 screenings with the Antigenic pathway) and 439 in the healed pathway (a positive ratio tested of 0.8%).

The positives in the new diagnosis path are 3 (0 in the province of Macerata, 0 in the province of Ancona, 2 in the province of Pesaro-Urbino, 0 in the province of Fermo, 1 in the province of Ascoli Piceno and 0 outside the region). These cases include symptomatic subjects (1 detected cases) and contacts in the home setting (2 detected cases). In the Screening path a total of 117 antigen tests carried out and zero subjects detected positive.

TUSCANY – There are 33 infections from Coronavirus in Tuscany today, June 28, according to data in the bulletin. The table shows one death in the last 24 hours. Today, 3,454 molecular swabs and 1,067 rapid antigenic swabs have been made with a positivity rate of 0.7%. The hospitalized are 122, 2 more than yesterday, of which 30 in intensive care, 1 less. The average age of new cases today is about 34 years. In home isolation 1,993 people with mild or completely asymptomatic symptoms. In the last 24 hours, 302 were healed in Tuscany.

PUGLIA – There are 9 new Coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, 28 June. No deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 4,256 swabs were made. There were 412 healed, bringing the total to 242,723. Today there are 157 hospitalized, two fewer than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,640 people have lost their lives in the Region.

BASILICATA – There are 18 new coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to data from today’s bulletin, June 28. There are no deaths, announces the regional task force with the bulletin referring to the last 48 hours. 801 molecular swabs were processed. There are 73 healed or negativized Lucanians. There are 23 (+1) hospitalized in the hospitals of Potenza and Matera, none of which are in intensive care while the current positives are in all 773 (-55).

For vaccination, 6,335 doses were administered over the two days. So far 288,252 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (52.1 percent) and 154,992 those who have also received the second dose (28 percent) for a total of 443,244 administrations. Residents in Basilicata are 553,254.

ABRUZZO – A new coronavirus infection in Abruzzo today, June 28, according to data from the region’s bulletin. No deaths have been recorded since yesterday. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 993 (-32 compared to yesterday). 26 patients (unchanged from yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 1 (unchanged compared to yesterday with no new entry) in intensive care, while the other 966 (-36 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 840 molecular swabs were performed (1183569 in total since the start of the emergency) and 225 antigen tests (505811). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is 0.09 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 18984 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (unchanged compared to yesterday), 19443 in the province of Chieti (unchanged), 18182 in the province of Pescara (+1), 17446 in the province of Teramo (+1 ), 586 outside the region (-1) and 121 (unchanged) for which provenance checks are underway.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 64 new Coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, 28 June. The table refers to another dead person. 8,379 swabs were performed since yesterday with a positive percentage of 0.8%. There are 28 patients admitted to intensive care, the same as yesterday, 191 those in the other Covid departments, 6 more. In isolation at home 3,253 people because with mild or asymptomatic symptoms. Among the provinces with the highest number of infections Parma at 28 and Modena at 15, Bologna at 9 and Reggio Emilia at 4. Ravenna and Cesena, both with 2 new cases, and Piacenza, the Imola district, Forlì and Rimini, all with a case each. No new contagion registered in Ferrara. Finally, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. To date, 1,381,358 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

CAMPANIA – There are 48 new Coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, 28 June. The table shows three deaths in the last 48 hours even if another 14 were added from the April-May period that were registered only today. There are 23 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care in the Region, 216 those in hospital wards.

LOMBARDY – There are 46 new Coronavirus infections in Lombardy according to today’s bulletin. The table refers to another dead person. Out of the 9,458 swabs processed, the positivity rate was 0.4%. In intensive care there are 61 beds occupied by Covid patients, one less than yesterday. In all, 250 patients are hospitalized in the other wards, 8 fewer.

Among the new cases there are 15 in Milan, of which five infections in the city. Zero cases come from the provinces of Pavia and Como. In Bergamo there are 4 in all, in Brescia 2, in Cremona and Lecco 3. There are 6 in Lodi, 3 in Mantua, 4 in Monza, 2 in Sondrio and there is only one case in Varese.

VALLE D’AOSTA – No deaths and no new coronavirus positive cases in Valle d’Aosta today, June 28, according to data from the region’s bulletin. The total number of people affected by the virus since the beginning of the epidemic is therefore 11,685. The data are contained in the regional health update bulletin according to which there are 35 current positives, one of which is hospitalized and 34 in home isolation.

On the other hand, no patient is admitted to intensive care. The healed are 11,177, one more than yesterday. The total number of cases tested is 66,120, the deaths from the beginning of the epidemic of people who tested positive for Covid are 473.