There are 36,116 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 21 October 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 91 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 213,088 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, with a positivity rate of 16.9%. There are 234 patients in intensive care, eight fewer than yesterday, and 7,076 ordinary hospitalizations, 51 more than yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 3,316 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 October 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 2,433 molecular swabs and 15,294 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 18.7%.

There were 620 hospitalized patients, 6 more than yesterday, 36 intensive care, 2 more than yesterday, and 2,970 recovered.

In detail, these are the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 599 new cases and 6 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 657 new cases; Asl Roma 3: there are 455 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 160 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 212 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 303 new cases.

In the provinces there are 930 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 286 new cases; ASL of Latina: there are 371 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 108 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 165 new cases.

ABRUZZO – There are 842 new Coronavirus infections today, 21 October 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been a death in the Region which brings the total to 3,696. Since yesterday 1,216 people have healed. In the past 24 hours, 902 molecular swabs and 4,230 antigen tests were performed.

The currently positive in Abruzzo are 16,590. Of these, 177 patients, 9 fewer than yesterday, are hospitalized in the medical area, while 8 intensive care units are occupied, 2 more than yesterday.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 202 more than yesterday, Chieti at 209, Pescara at 248 and Teramo at 165.

TUSCANY – There are 1,890 new coronavirus infections today 21 October 2022 in Tuscany, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 3 deaths.

Of the new positive cases recorded in the last twenty-four hours, 322 were confirmed with molecular swab and the other 1,568 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,452,296. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% (2,401 people) and reached 1,390,388 (95.7% of total cases). The data, relating to the progress of the pandemic, are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection.

At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 51,003 positive, -1% compared to yesterday. Of these 512 (6 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 12 (stable) are in intensive care. 10,905 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

CALABRIA – There are 722 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 October 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded for a total of 3,049 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 4,331 swabs were processed. Since yesterday, 863 people have recovered. There have been 142 hospitalizations, 2 fewer than yesterday, and, finally, 2 more intensive therapies for a total of 9.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,296 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 October 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded for a total of 18,158 victims from the beginning of the pandemic to today. In the last 24 hours, 16,338 swabs were processed, of which 7,894 molecular and 8,444 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 20.2%. Since yesterday 3,132 people have healed.

There are 35 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, one more than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,075, 21 more than yesterday.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, Bologna at 544, Reggio Emilia at 501, followed by Modena at 409, then Parma at 349, Ravenna at 346 and Ferrara at 300, then Rimini at 222, Piacenza at 215, Cesena at 171, Forlì at 160 and the Imolese district at 79. In isolation at home there are a total of 44,175.