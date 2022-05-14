There are 36,042 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 14, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 91 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 263,747 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed, with a positivity rate of 13.7%. There are 7,650 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 257 fewer since yesterday. The intensive care units employed are 340, one less than yesterday. Over 17 million people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 165,182 deaths.



LOMBARDY – There are 4,982 new coronavirus infections today 14 May in Lombardy, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 21 deaths. The new cases were identified against 39,106 swabs carried out, of which 12.7% were positive. The total number of deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic rises to 40,263. There are 39 patients in intensive care, 3 more than yesterday; in ordinary Covid wards 930, 23 less than 24 hours ago.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, there are 1,559 new cases. Followed by the provinces of Brescia, with 631 infections, in Bergamo with 483, Monza and Brianza with 472, Varese with 413, Como with 305, Pavia with 294, Mantua with 197, Lecco with 173, Cremona with 136, Sondrio with 101 and Lodi with 90.



LAZIO – There are 3,394 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Five people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 5,362 molecular swabs and 19,016 antigenic swabs were processed for a total of 24,378 with a positivity rate of 13.9%. Since yesterday, 3,898 have been healed. There are 809 hospitalized patients, 11 fewer since yesterday, 48 intensive care units occupied, 3 fewer since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at 1,800 “.

This is the situation in detail in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 673 new cases. Asl Roma 2: there are 573 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 554 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 4: there are 159 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 254 new cases. Asl Roma 6: there are 291 new cases.

In the provinces there are 890 new cases in the last 24 hours. Asl di Frosinone: there are 322 new cases. ASL of Latina: 339 new cases. Asl di Rieti: 118 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl di Viterbo: there are 111 new cases.

PIEDMONT – There are 2,051 new coronavirus infections today 14 May in Piedmont, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. The swabs carried out are 23738 of which 21839 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 8.6%. There are 559 ordinary hospitalizations (- 16 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 20, an increase of 4 units compared to yesterday.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 70 new coronavirus infections today 14 May in Valle d’Aosta, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. There are 80 healed in the last 24 hours. The current positives are 1,292 of which 26 hospitalized. No patient was admitted to intensive care. The people who died in Valle d’Aosta since the beginning of the epidemic with a Covid diagnosis remain, therefore, at 534. The new cases tested in the last 24 hours are 40, the swabs carried out 295.

SARDINIA – There are 1,134 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 2 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 6,073 swabs were registered, between molecular and antigenic. There are 10 patients admitted to intensive care units, one fewer since yesterday, while those in the medical area are 241, 15 fewer since yesterday. 24,113 people in home isolation.

CALABRIA – There are 1,084 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths for a total of 2,553 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 6,299 swabs, including molecular and antigenic ones, were processed. Since yesterday, 2,227 people have healed. Hospitalizations decreased by 5 units for a total of 200 and, finally, one more intensive care unit employed for a total of 11.

TUSCANY – There are 2,091 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Tuscany, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 14,285 swabs were processed, of which 2,418 were molecular and 11,867 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.64%. The hospitalized are 432, 58 fewer than yesterday, of which 18 in intensive care, one more since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,346 people have recovered. In isolation at home 40,154 people. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Florence at 510, 128 in Prato, 134 in Pistoia and 135 in Massa-Carrara.

BASILICATA – There are 372 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Basilicata, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been a dead man who lived in Francavilla in Sinni. In the last 24 hours, 1,723 swabs, including molecular and antigenic ones, were processed. 325 healings were recorded on the same day. There are 84 hospitalized for Covid-19, 5 fewer from yesterday, including 2 in intensive care.

PUGLIA – There are 2,296 new coronavirus infections today 14 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. The new cases, identified through 16,732 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 799; Bat: 147; Brindisi: 223; Foggia: 260; Lecce: 494; Taranto: 345; Residents outside the region: 20; Province in definition: 8. There are 89,769 people currently positive, 470 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,107,179 total cases, 10,810,785 swabs performed, 1,009,017 people recovered and 8,393 deaths.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,179 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 9 deaths have been recorded. Since yesterday, 3,709 people have been healed. In the last 24 hours, 16,324 swabs were processed, of which 8,193 were molecular and 8,131 rapid antigen tests. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 29, 2 fewer than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,152, 20 fewer than yesterday.

SICILY – There are 2,370 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Sicily, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 14 deaths have been recorded, of which only 2 yesterday and the others in recent days, for a total of 10,763 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 15,877 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. 4,102 people have been healed since yesterday. Of the current positives, 650 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 36 patients are in intensive care. This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 549 in Palermo, 597 in Catania, 312 in Messina, 213 in Ragusa, 199 in Trapani, 294 in Syracuse, 157 in Caltanissetta, 290 in Agrigento and 56 in Enna.