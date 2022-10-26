I’m 35,043 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Wednesday 26 October 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 93 other deaths. In total the victims since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 178,846 and the total cases to 23,443,429. There are 216,735 swabs made since yesterday and on positivity rate is 16.16%.

Here is today’s data, region by region:

LAZIO – There are 3,279 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, October 26th. There are also another 5 deaths. In Rome there are 1,701 new cases. In the region “out of 3,241 molecular swabs and 17,155 antigenic swabs for a total of 20,396 swabs, 3,279 new positive cases are recorded (-1,365), 5 deaths (-8), 629 hospitalized (stable), 31 intensive care ( +1) and +4,499 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16% “, underlines the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato. In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in the health agencies of Lazio. Asl Roma 1: there are 570 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 604 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 527 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: 177 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 188 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: 344 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 869 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 272 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: 320 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Rieti: 101 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Viterbo: 176 new cases and 0 deaths.

SARDINIA – There are 703 new infections from Coronavirus today, 26 October 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There are another 2 deaths, two women of 87 and 97 years old, residing in the province of Sassari. The swabs processed in total, between molecular and antigenic were 3004. The patients admitted to intensive care are 8 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 89 (-4). There are 7794 cases of home isolation (-171).

TUSCANY – There are 2,381 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, October 26th. There are also another 13 deaths. 366 cases confirmed with molecular swab and the other 2,015 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,462,179. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% (2,260 people) and reached 1,401,068 (95.8% of total cases).

ABRUZZO – There are 915 cases of Covid registered today October 26 in Abruzzo according to the data provided by the latest bulletin of the Region. There are also 3 other deaths. The currently positives in Abruzzo are 14,963 (-798 compared to yesterday). Of these, 169 patients (-4 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 7 (-2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 1263 molecular swabs were performed (2511968 in total since the start of the emergency) and 4334 antigen tests (4470736). Of the total number of positive cases, 119085 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+227 compared to yesterday), 167342 in the province of Chieti (+279), 137813 in the province of Pescara (+215), 139396 in the province of Teramo ( +191), 12612 outside the region (+9) and 8680 (-7) for which provenance checks are underway.

CALABRIA – There are 691 new covid infections registered today October 26 in Calabria according to the data of the Region’s bulletin. Since yesterday there has also been a death. Out of the 4,306 swabs carried out, 1,082 were cured. The bulletin also records -392 currently positive, -2 hospitalizations (for a total of 137) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 5).

