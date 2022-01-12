Covid hospitalizations grew 32% in one week in the sentinel hospitals of Fiaso. “It is the fastest acceleration recorded in two months”, underlines the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso) from the monitoring of sentinel hospitals. The latest report includes 20 health and hospital facilities and 4 pediatric hospitals, distributed throughout the Italian territory. The survey was carried out on 11 January and concerns a total of 2,183 adult and 120 pediatric patients. The report highlights “an increase in hospitalizations, equal to 32%, with a marked acceleration compared to last week when the increase was 26% “. A figure” in line with the increase in the incidence recorded in recent weeks and which raises an alarm on beds reserved for patient care positive to Sars-Cov-2 “, continues Fiaso.

“In light of the epidemiological trend, the commitment of healthcare companies and hospitals is considerable and will be even more so in consideration of a new class of patients who, positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, have a basic pathology for the which specialist health care is needed – says Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso – The presence of positive patients, but with other diseases, in fact, engages companies even more from an organizational point of view: these are patients who are positive and use Covid beds, but they need interdisciplinary assistance which obliges us, therefore, to duplicate the organizational paths. It will be necessary to identify assistance structures where, through the intervention of several specialists together from the cardiologist to the neurologist up to the patients can find answers: the specialist will have to move towards the patient and not the other way around “.

“The high number of infections – he concludes – still requires measures that limit the circulation of the virus and that further incentivize vaccinations and the administration of third doses”.