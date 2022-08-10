There are 31,703 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, 10 August 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are another 145 deaths.

The processed swabs, including molecular and antigenic, are 201,509 which show a positivity rate of 15.7%. The number of people admitted to intensive care is down, which are 321, 10 fewer than yesterday, and ordinary hospitalizations, 8,592 in total and 224 fewer than yesterday.

HERE ARE THE REGION BY REGION DATA

LAZIO – There are 2,415 new coronavirus infections today 10 August 2022 in Lazio, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. In detail, out of a total of 25,842 swabs, 893 patients were hospitalized (-16), 57 intensive care (-1) and +7,038 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 9.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,029.

In the ASL Roma 1: there are 353 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 383 new cases and 5 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 293 new cases and 1 death; ASL Roma 4: 200 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 174 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 207 new cases and 1 death. In the provinces there are 805 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 267 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: 360 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: there are 58 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 120 new cases and 2 deaths.

LOMBARDY – There are 3,740 new coronavirus infections today 10 August 2022 in Lombardy, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 13 deaths. The new cases of positivity compared to 26,643 swabs carried out, of which 14% was positive. A total of 41,839 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 42 hospitalized in intensive care (5 more than yesterday) while in the ordinary Covid wards they are 1,081 (-56).

In the province of Milan there are 901 infections, of which 335 in the capital city. Followed by the provinces of Brescia (+589), Bergamo (+397), Monza and Brianza (+335), Varese (+276), Pavia (+220), Cremona (+216), Mantua (+206), Como ( +181), Lodi (+128), Lecco (+101) and Sondrio (+80).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,488 new coronavirus infections today 10 August in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 21 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,787,044 cases of positivity have been recorded in the region. The new infections were identified on a total of 13,746 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 44 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2%), 1,458 in the other Covid departments (+12 compared to yesterday, + 1%).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The total number of people healed are 3,093 more and reach 1,728,734. The deaths, in total, since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 17,682.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,179 new coronavirus infections today 10 August 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. The new cases of positivity bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 521,230. The balance of deceased patients remains at 3568. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department, specifying that the number of positive cases also includes 491804 discharged / cured (+19087 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo are 25858 (-17910 compared to yesterday).

Of these, 249 patients (-9 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 8 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 1356 molecular swabs were performed (2434601 in total since the start of the emergency) and 4847 antigen tests (4173460). Of the total number of positive cases, 105,519 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+147 compared to yesterday), 149414 in the province of Chieti (+295), 120968 in the province of Pescara (+355), 126074 in the province of Teramo ( +280), 11185 outside the region (+36) and 8070 (+64) for which provenance checks are underway.

SARDINIA – There are 1,029 new coronavirus infections today 10 August 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are two other deaths.

A total of 3897 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9 (-2), the patients admitted to the medical area are 156 (-5) while the cases of home isolation are 21,266 (-1969). There are 2 deaths: a 90-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, resident respectively in the province of South Sardinia and in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.

SICILY – There are 2,189 new coronavirus infections today 10 August in Sicily, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. New cases were identified on 13,513 swabs processed. The current positives on the island are 119,546 (6,696 less than yesterday). The data is contained in the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, from which it emerges that in a single day the healed were 8,862, while of the 23 deaths reported (11,857 since the beginning of the pandemic emergency) only two were registered today, while the others all refer to the past few days. Of the current positives, 778 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 38 patients are in intensive care.