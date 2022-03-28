I’m 30,710 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 28, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 95 deaths.

In the last 24 hours 211,535 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed with a positivity rate of 14.5%. 9,496 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, 315 more since yesterday, while 487 intensive care units are occupied, 23 more since yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 3,723 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 28, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded, of which 2 occurred previously. In the last 24 hours, 19,844 swabs were made, of which 15,363 were antigenic.

VENETO – There are 1,985 new covid infections in Veneto according to the data of the latest bulletin of today, March 28th. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,465,459, while the currently positive ones are 75,421. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,110. In hospitals in the Veneto, 477 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 25 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. Yesterday 1,880 doses of vaccine were administered.

LAZIO – There are 4,418 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, 28 March. There are also 9 other deaths. In Rome there are 2,285 new cases. Today in the region “out of 6,745 molecular swabs and 23,653 antigenic swabs for a total of 30,398 swabs, there are 4,418 new positive cases (-2,991), 9 deaths (+4), 1,158 hospitalized (+21), 74 therapies intensive (stable) and +6,601 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.5% “, underlines the councilor for Health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

SARDINIA – There are 1,000 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, March 28th. There are also another 7 deaths. A total of 3,295 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 21 (+2). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 322 (+1) while 30,172 are the cases of home isolation (+ 137). The Sardinia Region communicates it.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 305 new coronavirus infections today 28 March 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. One death is recorded. In detail, today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 39 new infections have been detected on 1,302 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 3.00%. In addition, 2,076 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 266 cases (12.81%) were detected. There are 6 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 130 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 30-39 years (17.70%) and the 40-49 years (17.38%) of the total cases; to follow the 50-59 years (15.08%). Today there is the death of a 92-year-old man from Udine (who died in hospital). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,904, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,206 in Trieste, 2,324 in Udine, 933 in Pordenone and 441 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 303,263, the clinically healed 192, while the people in isolation are 22,092. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 330,587 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 71,993 in Trieste, 136,938 in Udine, 79,744 in Pordenone, 36,941 in Gorizia and 4,971 from outside the region.

TUSCANY – There are 1,778 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 28 March. There are also another 13 deaths. 11,563 tests carried out of which 4,523 molecular swabs and 7,040 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.38% (48.7% on first diagnoses). 681 new cases confirmed with molecular swab and 1,097 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 967,286 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 910,918 (94.2% of total cases). Of the 7,040 rapid antigenic swabs, 15.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,651 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 48.7% were positive. The currently positive are 46,914 today, -2.1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 863 (40 more than yesterday), of which 39 in intensive care (5 more).

CALABRIA – There are 1,766 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, March 28th. There are also another 8 deaths. 8,188 swabs performed, +1,047 recovered and 8 deaths, 2,278 the total deaths in the region. The bulletin also records +711 currently positive, -1 hospitalizations (for a total of 376) and, finally, +4 intensive care (for a total of 25).

BASILICATA – There are 535 new coronavirus infections today 28 March 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. The new positive cases were detected on a total of 2,275 swabs (molecular and antigenic). These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. 339 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 110 (-1) of which 2 in intensive care: 64 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 46 (of which 1 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are about 24,500.

For the vaccination, 32 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,857 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 440,953 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 350,569 are the third doses (63.4 percent) , for a total of 1,259,591 administrations carried out.

PIEDMONT – There are 2,320 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 28, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday. Positive rate equal to 9% of 25,837 swabs performed, of which 23,856 antigenic. There are 20 hospitalized in intensive care, stable compared to yesterday. There are 610 inmates not in intensive care, 20 more than yesterday. There are 50,443 people in home isolation. Since yesterday, 2,503 people have been healed.

PUGLIA – There are 2,791 new coronavirus infections today 28 March in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 more deaths. The new cases, identified on 23,398 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 822; Bat: 231; Brindisi: 275; Foggia: 354; Lecce: 816; Taranto: 255; Residents outside the region: 27; Province in definition: 11. There are 116,328 people currently positive, 625 hospitalized in non-critical areas, 39 in intensive care. Overall data: 892,209 total cases, 9,607,099 swabs performed, 767,954 people recovered and 7,927 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 834 new coronavirus infections today, March 28, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths in the Region, 3 in the province of L’Aquila and 2 in the province of Teramo, bringing the total of victims to 3,080. Since yesterday, 801 people have been healed. There are currently 35,831 positives in Abruzzo. 1146 molecular swabs and 4803 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 14.01%. There are 286 hospitalized in the medical area, 15 more than yesterday, while 16 intensive care units are occupied, 3 more than yesterday. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Chieti at 279, Pescara at 218, Teramo at 176 and L’Aquila at 136.