I’m 30,710 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 28, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 95 deaths.

In the last 24 hours 211,535 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed with a positivity rate of 14.5%. 9,496 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, 315 more since yesterday, while 487 intensive care units are occupied, 23 more since yesterday.

There are 158,877 victims since the beginning of the pandemic, while 14,396,283 is the total number of people who have contracted the virus.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 3,723 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 28, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded, of which 2 occurred previously. In the last 24 hours, 19,844 swabs were made, of which 15,363 were antigenic.

VENETO – There are 1,985 new covid infections in Veneto according to the data of the latest bulletin of today, March 28th. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,465,459, while the currently positive ones are 75,421. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,110. In Veneto hospitals 477 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 25 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. Yesterday 1,880 doses of vaccine were administered.

LAZIO – I am 4,418 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, March 28. There are also 9 other deaths. In Rome there are 2,285 new cases. Today in the region “out of 6,745 molecular swabs and 23,653 antigenic swabs for a total of 30,398 swabs, there are 4,418 new positive cases (-2,991), 9 deaths (+4), 1,158 hospitalized (+21), 74 therapies intensive (stable) and +6,601 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.5% “, underlines the councilor for Health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

SARDINIA – They are 1,000 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, March 28. There are also another 7 deaths. A total of 3,295 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 21 (+2). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 322 (+1) while 30,172 are the cases of home isolation (+ 137). The Sardinia Region communicates it.

LOMBARDY – I am 2,718 new Covid positives recorded in Lombardy in the last 24 hours and 8 deaths, thus raising the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,197. This was announced by the Lombardy Region. Compared to 23,496 swabs carried out, the positive / test ratio is 11.5%. Intensive care admissions are up: 47 (+3) and non-intensive care admissions: 967 (+39). There are 1,037 new Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan, of which 568 in the city of Milan. This was announced by the Lombardy Region. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, 148 new cases are recorded in Bergamo, in Brescia 396, in Como 146, in Cremona 65, in Lecco 68, in Lodi 22, in Mantua 102, in Monza 229, in Pavia 157, in Sondrio 15 and in Varese 210.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 305 new coronavirus infections today 28 March 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. One death is recorded. In detail, today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 39 new infections have been detected on 1,302 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 3.00%. In addition, 2,076 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 266 cases (12.81%) were detected. There are 6 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 130 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 30-39 years (17.70%) and the 40-49 years (17.38%) of the total cases; to follow the 50-59 years (15.08%). Today there is the death of a 92-year-old man from Udine (who died in hospital). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,904, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,206 in Trieste, 2,324 in Udine, 933 in Pordenone and 441 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 303,263, the clinically healed 192, while the people in isolation are 22,092. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 330,587 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 71,993 in Trieste, 136,938 in Udine, 79,744 in Pordenone, 36,941 in Gorizia and 4,971 from outside the region.

TUSCANY – There are 1,778 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 28 March. There are also another 13 deaths. 11,563 tests carried out of which 4,523 molecular swabs and 7,040 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.38% (48.7% on first diagnoses). 681 new cases confirmed with molecular swab and 1,097 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 967,286 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 910,918 (94.2% of total cases). Of the 7,040 rapid antigenic swabs, 15.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,651 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 48.7% were positive. The currently positive are 46,914 today, -2.1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 863 (40 more than yesterday), of which 39 in intensive care (5 more).

CALABRIA – There are 1,766 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, March 28th. There are also another 8 deaths. 8,188 swabs performed, +1,047 recovered and 8 deaths, 2,278 the total deaths in the region. The bulletin also records +711 currently positive, -1 hospitalizations (for a total of 376) and, finally, +4 intensive care (for a total of 25).

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 23 new coronavirus infections today 28 March 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. From the beginning of the epidemic to date, the people infected by the virus in the Region therefore amounted to 32,415. The current positives are 1161 of which 1143 in home isolation and 18 hospitalized. The total number of healed to date is 30,727, an increase of 62 units compared to yesterday’s survey. The total cases tested are 130,564 while the swabs carried out to date are 486,093. From the beginning of the emergency to date, the deaths of people who tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta are 524.

BASILICATA – There are 535 new coronavirus infections today 28 March 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. The new positive cases were detected on a total of 2,275 swabs (molecular and antigenic). These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. 339 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 110 (-1) of which 2 in intensive care: 64 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 46 (of which 1 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are about 24,500.

For the vaccination, 32 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,857 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 440,953 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 350,569 are the third doses (63.4 percent) , for a total of 1,259,591 administrations carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,187 new coronavirus infections today 28 March 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 6 deaths. In detail, since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,268,538 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,187 more than yesterday, out of a total of 10,837 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,268 molecular and 5,569 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 29.4%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 39 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.6%), the average age is 67.6 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,085 (+52 compared to yesterday, + 5%), average age 75.1 years.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 47,331 (-747). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 46,207 (-800), 97.6% of the total number of active cases. The total number of people healed are 3,928 more than yesterday and reach 1,204,978. In total, 16,229 deaths in the Region since the beginning of the epidemic.

PIEDMONT – There are 2,320 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 28, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday. Positive rate equal to 9% of 25,837 swabs performed, of which 23,856 antigenic. There are 20 hospitalized in intensive care, stable compared to yesterday. There are 610 inmates not in intensive care, 20 more than yesterday. There are 50,443 people in home isolation. Since yesterday, 2,503 people have been healed.

PUGLIA – There are 2,791 new coronavirus infections today 28 March in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 more deaths. The new cases, identified on 23,398 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 822; Bat: 231; Brindisi: 275; Foggia: 354; Lecce: 816; Taranto: 255; Residents outside the region: 27; Province under definition: 11. 116,328 people are currently positive, 625 hospitalized in non-critical areas, 39 in intensive care. Overall data: 892,209 total cases, 9,607,099 swabs performed, 767,954 people recovered and 7,927 deaths.

SICILY – There are 900 new Coronavirus infections today, 28 March 2022 in Sicily, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 8 deaths have been recorded. The healed were 4,888 on the island in the last 24 hours. In the Region, in total, the positives are 226,017 -3,140 units less than yesterday – and of these 959 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 60 in intensive care with a new entry and 224,998 in home isolation.

ABRUZZO – There are 834 new coronavirus infections today, March 28, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths in the Region, 3 in the province of L’Aquila and 2 in the province of Teramo, bringing the total of victims to 3,080. 801 people have been healed since yesterday. There are currently 35,831 positives in Abruzzo. 1146 molecular swabs and 4803 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 14.01%. There are 286 hospitalized in the medical area, 15 more than yesterday, while 16 intensive care units are occupied, 3 more than yesterday. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Chieti at 279, Pescara at 218, Teramo at 176 and L’Aquila at 136.