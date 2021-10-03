There are 2,968 infections from Covid 19 in Italy today, 3 October 2021, according to numbers and data from the bulletin of the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. There have been another 33 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 285,960 swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 1.03%. Patients with Covid symptoms are down, 66 fewer than yesterday, and the total drops to 2,991. There was a slight decrease, 1 less, in admissions to intensive care, which dropped to a total of 431. 2,716 recovered since yesterday, 4,458,036 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read also

DATA OF THE REGIONS

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 314 infections from covid 19 in Emilia Romagna today, 3 October 2021, according to data and numbers from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 6 more deaths. The new cases were identified out of a total of 25,627 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made since yesterday is 1.2%.

The median age of new positives today is 46.8 years. As for the total number of people healed, they are 203 more than yesterday and reach 396,751. The active cases, that is the actual patients, today are 14,444 (+105). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 14,027 (+104), 97% of the total active cases ”.

LAZIO

There are 278 infections from covid 19 in Lazio today, 3 October 2021, according to numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. There are 3 deaths. In Rome, 142 cases were reported. “Today in Lazio out of 8,567 molecular swabs and 14,780 antigenic swabs for a total of 23,347 swabs, there are 278 new positive cases (-68), 3 deaths, 354 hospitalized (-9), 56 intensive care (+3) and 211 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 1.1%. Cases in Rome city are at 142. Hospitalizations are decreasing “, says Alessio D’Amato, councilor for health of the Lazio Region.

TUSCANY

There are 260 new coronavirus infections today 3 October in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 deaths. The new cases, which were confirmed 248 with molecular swab and 12 by rapid antigen test and are 0.1% more than the total of the previous day, bring the total number of infections recorded in the region since the beginning of the pandemic to 283,004. The average age of 260 new positives today is approximately 44 years (19% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older) ”.

PUGLIA

There are 88 new coronavirus infections today 3 October in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases, identified through 13,057 swabs, are divided as follows: Province of Bari: 35; Bat Province: 5; Province of Brindisi: 6; Province of Foggia: 19; Province of Lecce: 16; Province of Taranto: 1; Residents outside the region: -1; Province under definition: 7.

Currently positive people are 2,596, 141 people hospitalized in non-critical areas, 17 those in intensive care. Overall data: 269,038 total cases (since the beginning of the pandemic); 3,717,478 tests performed, 259,647 people healed, 6,795 people who died.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 47 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 3 October 2021, according to numbers and covid data in the region’s bulletin. In detail, 38 new infections were detected on 2,173 molecular swabs with a positive percentage of 1.75%.

There are also 7,807 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 9 cases (0.12%) were detected. There is a death. There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 37, as Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, communicates.

VALLE D’AOSTA

No deaths and 12 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta. The total number of people affected by the virus since the beginning of the epidemic is therefore 12,158. The current positives are 91 of which three hospitalized and 88 in home isolation. The healed rose by three units compared to yesterday to 11,593 total. The swabs carried out to date are 190,680 while the cases tested are 86,766. The deaths in Valle D’Aosta of people who have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the epidemic are 474.