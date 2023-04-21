Covid infections are still increasing in Italy and the dead are rising again. In the week of April 14th to 20th 27,982 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, up 28.5% compared to the previous week (when they were 21,779). There were 191 deaths in 7 days, with an increase of 48.1% compared to the previous week (when there were 129). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

Stay the positivity rate was essentially stable for Covid-19 in Italy in the last week: it stands at 7%, 0.1 percentage points more than the previous week (6.9%). The tests performed in 7 days are growing again: the bulletin reports a total of 398,788 swabs, equal to 26% more than the previous week (316,436).