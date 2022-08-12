I’m 26,693 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, August 12, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 152 other deaths.

Here is the data, region by region:

LAZIO – There are 2,106 new coronavirus infections today 12 August 2022 in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. There are 868 hospitalizations (+14), 54 intensive care (-2) and 5,413 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 915. In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in regional health agencies. Asl Roma 1: there are 281 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: 372 new cases and 3 deaths; ASL Roma 3: 262 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 100 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 179 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: 209 new cases and 0 deaths. In the provinces there are 703 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 262 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Latina: 262 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 69 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 110 new cases and 0 deaths.

TUSCANY – There are 1,246 new coronavirus infections today 12 August 2022 in Tuscany, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. In detail, in Tuscany there are 1,358,543 cases of coronavirus positivity, 1,246 more than yesterday (247 confirmed with molecular swab and 999 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,261,997 (92.9% of total cases). Today, 1,106 molecular swabs and 8,619 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.8% were positive. On the other hand, 1,746 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 71.4% were positive. The currently positive are 86,003 today, -0.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 489 (42 less than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (2 less). Today there are 10 new deaths: 2 men and 8 women with an average age of 88.9 years. The average age of 1,246 new positives today is approximately 52 years.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,135 positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency to 523,475. The death toll of patients registers 5 new cases and rises to 3,574. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 25,252 (-13 compared to yesterday). Of these, 230 patients (-8 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

SARDINIA – There are 715 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, 12 August. There are also 2 other deaths. 622 new cases diagnosed by antigenic. A total of 3,239 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 2 deaths: two women aged 80 and 96, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 11 (+ 2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 132 (- 16). 18,660 are the cases of home isolation (- 859).