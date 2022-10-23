There are 25,554 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 23 October 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 52 deaths.

Read also

In the last 24 hours 161,787 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, with a positivity rate of 15.7%. There are 229 patients in intensive care, 2 more than yesterday, and 7,017 ordinary hospitalizations, 30 less than yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 2,674 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 October 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. In the last 24 hours, 15,886 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed.

There are 630 hospitalized patients, an unchanged number compared to yesterday, 31 intensive care units occupied, 6 fewer since yesterday, and 2,046 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 1,453.

SARDINIA – There are 485 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 October 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. No deaths have been recorded on the island since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,620 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 5 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday, those in the medical area 90, 4 less than yesterday. 8,259 people in home isolation.

TUSCANY – There are 1,361 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 23 October. There are also another 6 deaths. 297 cases confirmed with molecular swab and the other 1,064 with rapid test.

The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,455,701, 0.1 percent more than the previous day. The healed people also grew by 0.1 percent (1,176 registered in the last 24 hours) and reached 1,394,132 since the beginning of the pandemic, equal to 95.8 percent of diagnosed cases.

The data are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection.

At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 50,645 positives, 179 more than the day before (+0.4 per cent). Of these 480 (five more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 11 (the same number as yesterday) are in intensive care.

The list of deaths is updated with six new deaths registered, although only four have occurred in the last few days: a total of 5 men and one woman with an average age of 70.3 years.

Since the last daily bulletin, 1,459 molecular swabs and 9,224 rapid antigen tests have been performed: of these 12.7 percent were positive. On the other hand, 2,174 subjects were tested, excluding the control swabs: 62.6 percent were positive. The average age of the 1,361 new positives is around 57: 8 percent are under 20, 12 percent between 20 and 39, 31 percent between 40 and 59, 35 percent between 60 and 79 years and 14 percent eighty or more.