Infections continue to drop Covid in Italy, while the dead grow again. In the week from March 31st to April 6th, 20,075 new infections from Covid-19 were recorded, down 8.3% compared to the previous week (when they were 21,883). There were 173 deaths in 7 days, with an increase of 10.9% compared to the previous week (when there were 156). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

Furthermore, the positivity rate for Covid-19 in the last week increased slightly: it stood at 5.2%, 0.3 percentage points more than the previous week (4.9%). The tests performed in 7 days are decreasing: the bulletin reports a total of 388,766 swabs, equal to 12.2% less than the previous week (442,819).