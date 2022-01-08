There are 197,552 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, Saturday 8 January 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 184 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 1,220,266 swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 16.2%. 339 were hospitalized, 58 more intensive care. Since the start of the pandemic, the victims have been 138,881.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – There are 48,808 new infections from Coronavirus today, Saturday 8 January 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 20 deaths since yesterday, bringing the number of victims to 35,656 since the start of the pandemic in the region.

The number of swabs carried out was 236,276, while the test / positive ratio stood at 20.6%. The number of admissions in intensive care is increasing: they are 237, 12 more, while there are 2,607 patients hospitalized with symptoms.

There are 14,993 Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, 4,856 new cases are recorded in Bergamo, in Brescia 6,444, in Como 2,763, in Cremona 1,720, in Lecco 1,585, in Lodi 1,027, in Mantua 1,928, in Monza 4,342, in Pavia 2,729, in Sondrio 679 and Varese 3,988.

CAMPANIA – There are 13,364 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, 8 January. There are also 9 other deaths. 119,138 tests carried out. The percentage of positive tests on the total number of analyzed tests is equal to 11.21%. The increase in admissions of Covid patients in the region continues: 74 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (4 more than yesterday) out of a total of 702 intensive care beds available on a regional basis (10.5% occupied of beds), 961 Covid patients are hospitalized in hospital wards (+32 compared to the figure released yesterday).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 14,901 new coronavirus infections in Emlia Romagna today, 8 January, out of a total of 68,271 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is therefore 21.8%. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. There are 27 deaths, while the patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 144 (+4 compared to yesterday); the average age is 61.5 years. Of the total, 111 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 60.3 years), 79.2%, while 33 are vaccinated with a full cycle (average age 65.7 years). As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,873 (+25 compared to yesterday), average age 68.7 years.

LAZIO – There are 14,850 new coronavirus infections today 8 January 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region, another 6 deaths are recorded. In Rome 7,773 new cases of positivity.

“Today in Lazio there are 14,850 new positive cases (+2,945)” in Covid “on 29,341 molecular swabs and 83,610 antigenic swabs, for a total of 112,951 swabs. There are 6 deaths (-5), 1,400 hospitalized (+27) , 191 intensive therapies (+1) and +1,662 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 13.1%. The cases in Rome city are 7,773 “reports the Lazio Region Health Councilor in a note , Alessio D’Amato. Compared to the same day last year, there are “1,471 fewer hospitalizations in the medical area, 118 fewer in intensive care and 39 fewer deaths. Numbers that demonstrate the importance of vaccination”, underlines D’Amato.

There are 153,759 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,400 are hospitalized, 191 in intensive care and 152,168 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 434,759 have been healed and 9,359 have died out of a total of 697,877 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

PUGLIA – There are 8,980 new coronavirus infections today 8 January 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 15 deaths. New positive cases were detected on 86,747 daily tests. There are 57,850 people currently positive in Puglia, 430 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 39 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the emergency, 348,479 total cases have been recorded in the Region, 6,241,100 tests performed, 283,608 people healed and 7,021 deaths.

TUSCANY – There are 15,892 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 8 January. 75,252 tests carried out, of which 17,526 molecular swabs and 57,726 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 21.12% (79.7% on first diagnoses). The vaccines currently administered are 7,376,790. To anticipate the data on Telegram is the governor of the Region, Eugenio Giani.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 4,564 new coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin. Also recorded 6 other deaths. On 10,443 molecular swabs 1,602 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 15.34%. In addition, 18,918 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 2,962 cases (15.65%) were detected. There are 35 people hospitalized in intensive care while the patients hospitalized in other departments are 335. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

SARDINIA – There are 1,080 new infections from Coronavirus today, Saturday 8 January 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been no deaths in the region since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 22,646 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 25 patients admitted to intensive care units, 3 more than yesterday. 188 patients are hospitalized in the medical area, 8 more than yesterday. 14,321 people in home isolation.

BASILICATA – There are 766 new coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, 8 January. Also recorded 3 other deaths. 2.630 the molecular swabs carried out. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The people who died are two women of 88 and 90 and a man of 58, all vaccinated and with comorbidities. The Lucanians recovered or negativized are 166. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 70 (-6) of which 2 in intensive care: 35 in the hospital of Potenza; 35 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 9,525.

VENETO – There are 21,056 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 8 January. In addition, another 21 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total of positive cases in Veneto thus rises to 749,781 while the currently positive ones are 172,661. Positive patients are 41 more in non-critical area and seven more in intensive care. The total number of Covid positive hospitalizations in non-critical areas therefore rises to 1,362 people, while overall the positives in intensive care are 195.

CALABRIA – There are 2,576 new coronavirus infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, 8 January. Also recorded 6 other deaths. 17,648 swabs performed, +439 cured. The total of deaths is 1,664. The bulletin also records +2,131 currently positive, -10 hospitalizations (for a total of 363) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 32).