I’m 19,457 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, August 14, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 78 deaths.

Read also

Here is the data, region by region:

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 1,610 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, 14 August. There are also another 6 deaths. Since the outbreak began, 1,794,843 positive cases have been recorded in the region. 8,178 the total of swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 3,075 molecular and 5,103 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.6%.

TUSCANY – There are 833 new coronavirus infections today 14 August 2022 in Tuscany, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 6 deaths. In detail, in Tuscany there are 1,360,525 cases of coronavirus positivity, 833 more than yesterday (190 confirmed with molecular swab and 643 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,264,651 (93% of total cases). Today 985 molecular swabs and 6,071 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.8% were positive. On the other hand, 1,299 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.1% were positive. The currently positive are 85,314 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 453 hospitalized (20 fewer than yesterday), of which 18 in intensive care (2 more). Today there are 6 new deaths: one man and 5 women with an average age of 81.8 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

SARDINIA – There are 289 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, 14 August. There are also another 3 deaths. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9 (like yesterday), 130 (+2) those in the medical area, while there are 3 deaths: a 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari, and an 81-year-old woman residing in the province of Southern Sardinia.