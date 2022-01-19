I am 192,320 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 19, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 380 dead.

Read also

In the last 24 hours, 1,181,889 swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 16.3%. The number of hospitalized in the Covid ordinary wards of 52 units has increased since yesterday, while the number of hospitalizations in intensive care has decreased, 27 fewer since yesterday.

The total death toll since the start of the pandemic rises to 142,205. The total of the currently positive is 2,626,590 people while 2,605,402 are in home isolation.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

TUSCANY – There are 12,564 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 19, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. There are also 33 other deaths. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 12,564 out of 73,504 tests of which 20,917 molecular swabs and 52,587 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 17.09% (73.9% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,796,838.

PUGLIA – There are 9,433 new coronavirus infections today 19 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases, identified on 94,146 swabs carried out, are distributed as follows by province: Bari: 3,072; Bat: 1.068; Brindisi: 837; Foggia: 1,425; Lecce: 1.651; Taranto: 1.281; Residents outside the region: 52; Province in definition: 47. There are 139,003 people currently positive, 665 those hospitalized in a non-critical area and 69 in intensive care. Overall data: 487,146 total cases, 7,015,998 swabs performed, 341,059 people healed and 7,084 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 3,822 new coronavirus infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, 19 January. Also recorded 13 other deaths. The new positives are aged between 3 months and 106 years, the total of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 176,853. Of today’s positives, 2,281 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll rises to 2,720. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

VENETO – There are 21,207 new coronavirus infections today 19 January in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 33 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of infected people in the region since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 934,263, while the total deaths are 12,830. The current positives are 265,072. 1,802 covid patients admitted to hospital in non-critical area, 203 in intensive care.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 20,650 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 19, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 40 deaths in the Region which brings the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,657 in Emilia Romagna. In the last 24 hours, 80,892 swabs were processed in the last 24 hours, of which 31,972 were molecular and 48,920 rapid antigen tests with a positive rate of 25.5%.

The patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 149, 2 less than yesterday, equal to -1.3%); the mean age is 61.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,412, 29 fewer than yesterday. The average age of new positives is 36. 338,386 people in isolation at home.

CALABRIA – There are 2,009 coronavirus infections in Calabria today, January 19, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 9 deaths. Cases were detected on 11,050 swabs carried out. The other numbers: +1,446 recovered, +554 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 439) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 34).

SARDINIA – There are 2,023 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 19, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 4 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 23,784 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. There are 27 patients admitted to intensive care units, the same number as yesterday. The patients admitted to the medical area are 261, 26 more than yesterday. In isolation at home 21,722 people.

CAMPANIA – There are 17,056 coronavirus infections in Campania today, 19 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 25 more deaths recorded.

The new cases were identified from the analysis of 103,627 swabs. The percentage of positive tests out of the total tests carried out is 16.45%. Of the 17,056 new cases, 11,513 were positive for the antigen swab (out of 68,569 antigen tests analyzed) and 5,543 for the molecular (out of 35,058 tests).

In today’s bulletin 25 new deaths are included, 22 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 3 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. The deaths recorded in Campania since the beginning of the pandemic thus rise to 8,807. In Campania, 93 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday) and 1,318 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (+28 compared to the figure released yesterday).

BASILICATA – There are 1,213 coronavirus infections in Basilicata today, 19 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 6,874 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there are 4 deaths from Covid-19.

The deceased people resided in Matera, Acerenza, Lauria and Viggianello and since the beginning of the emergency the number of dead has risen to 639. The Lucanians recovered or negativized are 676. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 93 (+5) of which 3 (+1) in intensive care: 50 (of which 2 in IT) in the Potenza hospital; 43 (of which 1 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, considering that the new Lucanian infected are 1,190, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 15,245.