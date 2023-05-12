Covid infections continue to drop in Italy, while the dead register a slight rise. In the week of May 5 to 11, they signed up 19,046 new cases of Covid-19 down 8.5% from the previous week (when they were 20,822). They were 176 deaths in 7 days with an increase of 6% compared to the previous week (when they were 166). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health that photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

Read also

Slightly decreasing, practically stable, the positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy in the last week: stands at 6.2%, 0.2 percentage points less than the previous week (6.4%). The tests performed in 7 days continue to decrease: the bulletin reports a total of 305,398 swabs, equal to 5.9% less than the previous week (324,660).

