There are 181,181 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy from 3 to 10 November 2022 in Italy, according to the weekly bulletin – region by region – of the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. In 7 days there were also another 549 deaths. These are the updated Covid data and numbers.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

SARDINIA – There are 614 new Coronavirus infections today, 11 November 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been a death since yesterday. In the last 24 hours a total of 1,693 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to intensive care are 6 equal to yesterday. The patients, hospitalized in the medical area, are 103, 3 more than yesterday, while there are 8,037 cases of home isolation.

ABRUZZO – There are 4,783 infections from Covid in Abruzzo recorded by the last bulletin between 5 and 11 November, 8 dead. The total of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – rises to 595,744. The total death toll is 3,731, reported by the Regional Health Department, specifying that the number of positive cases also includes 577,969 discharged / healed (+4770 compared to last Friday).

The currently positive in Abruzzo are 14044 (+5 compared to last Friday). Of these, 176 patients (+12 compared to last Friday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 4 (unchanged from last Friday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last week, 5695 molecular swabs were performed (2525693 in total since the start of the emergency) and 23953 antigen tests (4525076).

Of the total number of positive cases, 121757 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+1230 compared to last Friday), 169951 in the province of Chieti (+1150), 140837 in the province of Pescara (+1351), 141795 in the province of Teramo (+1033), 12717 outside the region (+25) and 8687 (-6) for which provenance checks are underway.

CALABRIA – There are 550 new Coronavirus infections today, 11 November 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded for a total of 3,089 victims. In the last 24 hours 3,138 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. 931 people have been healed since yesterday. The bulletin also records 4 more hospitalizations for a total of 123 and, finally, 5 intensive care units occupied, two less than yesterday.