I am 179,106 the new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 21, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 373 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 1,117,553 swabs were made with a positivity rate of 16%. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing, 174 fewer since yesterday, while the occupations of intensive care units are growing by 9.

The current positives are in total 2,695,703. There are 2,674,511 people in home isolation.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 19,117 new coronavirus infections in Veneto in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the region’s daily bulletin. The dead are 26, thus reaching a total of 12,888 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 1,765 hospitalized (-31) in the medical area and 203 in intensive care (+1).

TUSCANY – There are 13,049 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 21 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. Another 34 deaths registered. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 13,049 out of 72,849 tests, of which 21,874 molecular swabs and 50,975 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 17.91% (75.6% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,885,450.

New cases are 2.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 2.9% and reached 452,782 (70.6% of total cases). Today 21,874 molecular swabs and 50,975 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 17.9% were positive. On the other hand, 17,268 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.5% were positive. The currently positive are 180,388 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,465 (11 more than yesterday), of which 125 in intensive care (1 more).

Today there are 34 new deaths: 19 men and 15 women with an average age of 82.7 years.

PUGLIA – There are 8,423 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 21 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 12 more deaths. New cases were identified on 72,066 swabs. Currently positive people in Puglia are 133,218.

New cases by province – Bari: 2.663; Bat: 998; Brindisi: 706; Foggia: 1,307; Lecce: 1,545; Taranto: 1,102; residents outside the region: 45; Province under definition: 57.

Covid patients in hospital admitted to non-critical areas are 712. In intensive care, on the other hand, 67 people.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 4,712 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 January 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 6 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 11,094 molecular swabs and 18,158 rapid antigenic tests were processed. There are 40 people hospitalized in intensive care, 34 of whom are not vaccinated and patients hospitalized in other departments have dropped to 426. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 4,388 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 3,748 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 21 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 12 more deaths. Of the new cases (aged 2 months to 102 years), 2,371 were identified through rapid antigen testing.

The currently positives in Abruzzo are 84,877 (+3418 compared to yesterday). 396 patients (-22 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 35 (-5 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 84,536 (+3,535 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 8,184 molecular swabs and 22,458 antigen tests were performed.

The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 12.23%.

SARDINIA – There are 1,610 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 January 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 8 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 23,578 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 30, the same number as yesterday. The patients admitted to the medical area are 269, 4 more than yesterday. 22,161 people in home isolation.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 444 new infections from Coronavirus today, 21 January 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been no death since yesterday. The current positives are 5,985 of which 5,903 in home isolation, 76 hospitalized, 6 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 499 people have died in the Region.

