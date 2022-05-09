There are 17,155 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 9, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 84 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 126,559 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, with a positive rate of 13.5% against 15.1% yesterday.

Hospitalizations with symptoms are increasing, 80 more since yesterday for a total of 8,735, and intensive care, where there are 7 more people than yesterday for a total of 363. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 164,573 people have died.

THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

SARDINIA – There are 500 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, 9 May. There are also another 5 deaths. A total of 1,630 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 272 (same data as yesterday). There are 25,671 cases of home isolation (- 364). There are 5 deaths: two women aged 92 and 103 and a man aged 93, residing in the province of Oristano; two men aged 49 and 71, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari. This was announced by the Sardinia Region.

VENETO – There are 1,119 new covid infections in Veneto, according to the data of the latest bulletin today, 9 May. There are also another 2 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,702,540, while the currently positive ones are 57,095. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,517. In hospitals in the Veneto 505 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 26 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 116 positive patients.

PUGLIA – There are 1,209 new coronavirus infections today 9 May 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 4 other deaths. New positive cases were detected on 9,166 daily tests. The new cases by province: Province of Bari: 431 – Province of Bat: 64 – Province of Brindisi: 140 – Province of Foggia: 134 – Province of Lecce: 279 – Province of Taranto: 147 – Residents outside the region: 9 – Province in definition: 5.

There are 93,689 people currently positive in Puglia, 526 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 25 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the emergency 1,092,617 total cases in the Region, 10,718,303 tests performed, 990,575 people healed and 8,353 deaths.

TUSCANY – The new infections from Covid in Tuscany recorded in today’s bulletin, May 9, are 750 out of 4,917 tests, of which 1,304 molecular swabs and 3,613 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.25% (64.6% on first diagnoses). There are also another 11 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 585 new coronavirus infections today 9 May 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. Another death is recorded. The new positive cases bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 386656. Of today’s positives, 545 were identified through rapid antigen tests. The death toll of patients recorded 1 new case (it is an 89 year old from the province of Pescara) and rises to 3248. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department specifying that the number of positive cases also includes 326,740 discharged / healed (+788 compared to yesterday).

The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 56,668 (-231 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 4414 cases involving patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 319 patients (+10 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 56340 (-219 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 752 molecular swabs were performed (2284218 in total since the start of the emergency) and 2685 antigen tests (3627189). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 17.02 percent.

CALABRIA – There are 694 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, May 9. There are also another 2 deaths. 3,770 swabs carried out, +1,217 healed, 2,539 the total deaths. The bulletin also records -525 currently positive, +4 hospitalizations (for a total of 230) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 9).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,095 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 9, 2022 in Emilia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths in the Region and 4,625 recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 8,352 swabs were processed, of which 4,617 were molecular and 3,735 rapid antigen tests, with a positive rate of 25.1%. There are 35 patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, one more than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,260, 43 more than yesterday.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 376 new cases, followed by Modena at 374 and Reggio Emilia at 328, then Parma at 245 and Ravenna at 210. In isolation at home 42,706 people.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 27 new covid infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, 9 May. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 66 the healed. The current positives are 1,325 of which 28 hospitalized. On the other hand, one patient was admitted to intensive care. There have been 533 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in the region. The new cases tested in the last 24 hours are 48, the swabs carried out 126.

