I am 170,844 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Tuesday 4 January 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 259 dead. Since yesterday, 30,333 people have been healed.

In the last 24 hours, 1,228,410 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 13.9%. The hospitalized are 12,912, 579 more since yesterday, 1,392 in intensive care, 41 more since yesterday, with 153 admissions in 24 hours.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – There are 50 thousand new infections from Coronavirus today, Tuesday 4 December in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been another 34 deaths which brings the total deaths from the beginning of the pandemic to 35,193. In the last 24 hours, 238,990 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positive rate of 20.9%. This is a new record in a region that has about 10 million inhabitants. Intensive care admissions increased by 234, 15 more than yesterday, as well as 2,312 in other wards, 165 more from yesterday.

In detail, the new cases by province: Milan 16,789 of which 5,863 in Milan city; Bergamo 4,448; Brescia 5,501; Como: 2,784; Cremona 1,617; Lecco 1,785; Lauds 1,297; Mantua 1,654; Monza and Brianza 4,890; Pavia 3,133; Sondrio 721 and Varese 3,947.

PIEDMONT – There are 20,453 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 4 in Piedmont, according to the covid-19 data of the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 21 deaths have been recorded in the Region, two since yesterday and the others in recent days. In the last 24 hours, 104,228 swabs were processed, of which 88,753 antigenic with a positivity rate of 19.6%. 5,033 people have been healed since yesterday.

There are 1,411 inpatients not in intensive care, 57 more than yesterday. There are 117 people admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday. There are 97,332 people in home isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,093 people have died in the Region.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 8,773 new infections from Coronavirus today, Tuesday 4 January in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 25 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 59,572 swabs were processed, of which 33,363 antigenic, with a positive rate of 14.7%.

135 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, 4 more than yesterday, while hospitalizations in ordinary Covid wards are 1,579, 51 more than yesterday.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, Bologna at 1,873, followed by Rimini at 919, Ferrara at 907 and Parma at 813. 109,044 people in home isolation.

CAMPANIA – There are 12,058 coronavirus infections in Campania today, 4 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 15 deaths: 12 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 3 previously, but were reported yesterday. New cases were identified on 118,047 tests.

With these 15 new deaths, the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Campania since the beginning of the pandemic exceeds 8,500 (totaling 8,510). In Campania there are 57 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (3 fewer than yesterday) and 781 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (31 more than the figure released yesterday).

LAZIO – There are 9,377 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, 4 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 16 other deaths recorded. In Rome, another 3,626 cases were reported.

“Today in Lazio out of a total of 112,373 swabs, there are 9,377 new positive cases (+3,763), deaths are 16 (+1), 1,282 hospitalized (+83), 163 intensive care (+5) and +1,505 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 8.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,626 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato in a note.

In detail, in the ASL Roma 1 the cases recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,676 and 1 death. Six are the dead in the ASL Roma 2 where there are 1,511 new infections. In the ASL Roma 3 the new positives are 439 and no deaths. On the other hand, one death is recorded in the Rome 4 Asl where the infections are 514. In the Rome 5 Asl there are 1,089 new cases and 2 deaths. In the ASL Roma 6 there are 941 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 3,207 new cases of which 1,127 in the Asl of Frosinone where there are also 3 deaths; no deaths and 1,027 infections in the ASL of Latina. In the Asl of Rieti there are 419 new cases and no deaths, while in the Asl of Viterbo there are 634 new cases and 1 death.

ABRUZZO – There are 5,061 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 4 January 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are 3 deaths. The new cases (aged between 1 and 99 years) bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 118,779. Of today’s positives, 4,355 were identified through rapid antigen tests, as communicated by the Regional Health Department specifying that the death toll records 3 new cases (it is a 94 year old from the province of Teramo and an 88 year old from the province of Pescara , while the third dates back to recent days and was communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 2,648.

Compared to yesterday, 393 others recovered. 216 patients (+22 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 23 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 28128 (+4641 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 1,990 molecular swabs and 36,170 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 13.26%.

PUGLIA – There are 3,670 new coronavirus infections today 4 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new cases, identified through 93,498 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,057; Bat: 360; Brindisi: 520; Foggia: 424; Lecce: 884; Taranto: 343; Residents outside the region: 74; Province in definition: 8. 36,723 people are currently positive, 334 hospitalized in non-critical areas, 36 in intensive care. Overall data: 322,846 total cases, 5,971,560 swabs performed, 279,130 ​​people healed and 6,993 deaths.

BASILICATA – There are 879 new coronavirus infections today 4 January in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. The new cases (832 concern residents) were identified on a total of 2,925 molecular swabs. The deceased person resided in Maratea and was hospitalized in Potenza. There are 56 Lucanians who have been cured or negated.

The number of hospitalized for Covid-19 is stable, there are 73 of which 3 (+1) in intensive care: 37 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 36 (of which 2 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 6,559. For the vaccination, 6,757 administrations were carried out yesterday, of which over six thousand are third doses.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 3,806 new infections from Coronavirus today, Tuesday 4 January 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 8 deaths in the region. In the last 24 hours, 8,035 molecular swabs and 19,825 rapid antigenic tests were processed.

Intensive care units are occupied 28, while hospitalizations are 306. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,242 people have died in the Region.

VENETO – There are 16,602 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 4 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 28 deaths were recorded. New cases were identified on 153,227 swabs, the positivity rate is 10.83%.

Covid patients admitted to hospital are 1,575 (+ 59). In the non-critical area the patients are 1,366 (+ 50). 209 people (+ 9) are hospitalized in intensive care. “The Rt index is 1.19. The incidence remains at 820.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The occupancy rate of the non-critical area has reached 20.2%”, said Governor Luca Zaia, recalling that the parameter for the transition to the orange zone is 30%. The intensive care units are occupied at 19.4%: “We need 0.6% to reach the threshold of the orange zone”.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 468 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 4 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been no death since yesterday. The current positives are 3,089, of which 3,048 in home isolation, 47 hospitalized, four in intensive care. The healed are a total of 13,878, + 210 units compared to yesterday. The total number of cases tested to date is 113,238, while swabs performed are 367,499.

The deaths of people tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the epidemic to today are 488.

TUSCANY – There are 18,868 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 4, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. The new cases almost tripled compared to yesterday under the pressure of the Omicron variant.

Since yesterday there have been 14 new deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 83.4 years. In the last 24 hours, 22,391 molecular swabs and 56,856 rapid tests were processed. Since yesterday, 605 people have been healed. The overall rate of new positives is down, having stood at 23.81%, while yesterday it was 25.15%. On the other hand, the positive rate found on the first diagnoses has risen sharply, which today reaches 75.1%, almost 15 percentage points more than yesterday, when it reached 60.6%.

CALABRIA – There are 1,905 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 4 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 7 deaths for a total of 1,642 victims in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 13,194 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Since yesterday, 511 have been healed. There are 335 hospitalized, 12 more since yesterday, and 29 intensive care units occupied. At the moment in Calabria there are 1,387 positives.