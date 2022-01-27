I am 155,697 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 27, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 389 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 1,039,756 swabs were processed with a stable positivity rate of 15%. Hospitalizations are down, 148 fewer, and intensive care has been employed, 20 fewer since yesterday. There are 1,645 places occupied in resuscitation, while in the Covid wards there are 19,853 people.

There are 2,706,453 currently positive in Italy, 10,128 less than yesterday. The healed amount to 7,687,989, 165,779 more than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims in the country have been 145,159.



DATA FROM THE REGION

LOMBARDY – There are 25,098 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 27, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 123 deaths since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 36,881 in the Region. In the last 24 hours, 179,834 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 13.9%. Intensive care hospitalizations are decreasing: they are 254, 5 fewer, while those in the ordinary Covid wards are 3,264, 141 fewer.

There are 7,262 new Covid positives, recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours, of which 2,779 in the city of Milan. As for the other provinces, 2,255 new cases are recorded in Bergamo, 3,473 in Brescia, 1,650 in Como, 994 in Cremona, 669 in Lecco, 545 in Lodi, 1,390 in Mantua, 2,064 in Monza, 1,445 in Pavia, 514 in Sondrio and Varese 2.224.

CALABRIA – There are 1,496 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 27, 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 8 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 10,173 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. There have been 2,965 healed since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims in Calabria have been 1,834. The bulletin also records 3 more hospitalizations for a total of 414 and, finally, one more intensive care unit employed for a total of 35.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 16,142 new coronavirus infections registered today, January 27, in Emilia-Romagna out of a total of 65,908 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 25,455 are molecular and 40,453 rapid antigen tests. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24.5%. There have been 48 deaths: in total, since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 14,950 deaths in the region. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 149 (-3 compared to yesterday, equal to -2%), the average age is 63.4 years. Of the total, 95 are not vaccinated (zero doses of vaccine received, average age 62.2 years), 63.8%; 54 are fully vaccinated (mean age 65.8 years). As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,610 (+33 compared to yesterday, + 1.3%), average age 71.1 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 5,080 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 27 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 11 deaths registered. In detail, 1,294 new infections were detected on 11,202 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 11.55%.

There are also 23,172 rapid antigenic tests performed, from which 3,786 cases (16.34%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is 41, while the number of hospitalized patients in other departments is decreasing and there are 475, announced the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. The total deaths amounted to 4,451.

TUSCANY – There are 12,357 new coronavirus infections today 27 January in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 20 deaths. The new cases, 5,623 confirmed with molecular swab and 6,734 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 706,552 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency: they are 1.8% more than the total of the previous day.

The healed grew by 3.2% and reached 525,635 (74.4% of total cases). Today, 20,715 molecular swabs and 51,660 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 17.1% were positive. On the other hand, 16,269 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding the control swabs), of which 76% were positive. The currently positive are 172,770 today, -2.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,478 (13 less than yesterday), of which 119 in intensive care (3 less). Today there are 20 new deaths: 10 men and 10 women with an average age of 84.6 years.

VENETO – There are 18,998 new coronavirus infections today 27 January in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. Another 22 deaths were recorded, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region.

The total number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 1,102,848, that of deaths to 13,066. There are 1,847 hospitalizations in the medical area (-7) and 185 in intensive care (-4).

LAZIO – There are 13,467 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 27, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 28 people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 23,419 molecular swabs and 81,916 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 12.7%. There are 2,096 hospitalized patients, 6 fewer than yesterday, 203 intensive care units occupied, 2 fewer since yesterday, and 11,961 healed in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 6,692.

In detail, the cases and deaths in the last 24 hours recorded by the regional health authorities. Asl Roma 1: 2,219 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: 2,946 new cases and 8 deaths; ASL Roma 3: 1,527 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 532 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 1,209 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 1,673 new cases and 1 death. In the provinces there are 3,361 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 984 new cases and 4 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 1,304 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Rieti: 450 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 623 new cases.

In Lazio, says regional councilor Alessio D’Amato, “today a new record of healed and daily cases, hospitalizations and intensive care are decreasing. The Rt value for the second consecutive week is below 1 (0.76)”. As for the Novavax vaccine, which was expected to arrive in February, “we asked for news”.

PUGLIA – There are 8,117 new coronavirus infections today 27 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. The new cases, identified through 43,375 swabs performed, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 2,522; Bat: 863; Brindisi: 841; Foggia: 1,235; Lecce: 1,521; Taranto: 1.005; Residents outside the region: 67; Province under definition: 63.

There are 126,896 people currently positive, 698 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 66 in intensive care. Overall data: total 578,552 cases, 7,492,051 swabs performed, 444,479 people recovered and 7,177 deaths.

SARDINIA – There are 1,224 coronavirus infections registered in Sardinia today, January 27, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. A total of 2,4,871 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 32 patients admitted to intensive care units (like yesterday). Seven dead. The patients admitted to the medical area are 331 (4 more than yesterday). There are 22,494 cases of home isolation (83 fewer than yesterday).

There are 7 deaths: a 38-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; a 64-year-old woman residing in the province of Southern Sardinia; 3 men aged 49, 86 and 91 and two women aged 86 and 94, all residing in the province of Sassari.

ABRUZZO – There are 3,615 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 27, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 9 deaths since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of victims has risen to 2,786. Since yesterday, 391 people have been healed. There are currently 103,365 positives in the region.

In the last 24 hours, 7,940 molecular swabs and 21,685 antigen tests were performed with a positivity rate of 12.20 percent. There are 415 inpatients, 40 intensive care units occupied, one less since yesterday, while the other 102,910 are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 707, Chieti at 948, Pescara at 822 and 1.003 at Teramo.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 326 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 27, 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been two deaths in the Region, bringing the total of victims from the beginning of the pandemic to 504. The total cases were 28,219. In the last 24 hours, 2,390 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. Since yesterday, 664 have been healed.

CAMPANIA – There are 12,135 new coronavirus infections in Campania today, January 27, according to data from the Region’s Covid bulletin. 83,290 tests analyzed. There are 17 new deaths, 15 occurring in the last 48 hours, 2 previously occurring but recorded yesterday. In Campania there are 100 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 1,387 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

BASILICATA – In Basilicata there are 1,015 new coronavirus infections registered today, January 27, out of a total of 5,901 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased was an 82-year-old man from Melfi who was vaccinated. 724 Lucanians recovered or negated. The pressure on hospitals is still increasing. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 101 (+4) of which 5 in intensive care: 50 in the Potenza hospital; 51 in that of Matera.