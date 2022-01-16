I am 149,512 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Sunday 16 January 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, another 248 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 927,846 swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 16.1%. There are 8,719 hospitalized with symptoms, 349 more since yesterday. There are 1,691 people in intensive care, 14 more than yesterday.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

PIEDMONT – There are 8,857 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, January 16, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 23 deaths. The new cases (of which 7,713 after antigenic tests) are equal to 14.8% of 60,004 swabs performed, of which 50,759 antigenic. Of the 8,857 new cases the asymptomatic are 7,157 (80.8%).

There are 143 hospitalized in intensive care (-3 compared to yesterday). There are 2,016 hospitalized patients not in intensive care (+78 compared to yesterday). There are 165,136 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 12,993,096 (+60,004 compared to yesterday).

Today, there are 23.5 deaths of people positive for the Covid-19 test reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region (please note that the cumulative updated data communicated daily also includes deaths that occurred in the previous days and only subsequently ascertained as Covid deaths). The recovered patients become a total of 518,350 (+6,512 compared to yesterday).

ABRUZZO – There are 3,633 new coronavirus infections today, Sunday 16 January 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 8 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 8215 molecular swabs and 25199 antigen tests were processed. 299 people have been healed since yesterday. In the Region there are 69,078 currently positive.

There are 386 hospitalized in the medical area, 11 more since yesterday, the intensive care units employed are stable at 38. 68,654 people are in home isolation. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Teramo at 1,106, L’Aquila at 611, Chieti at 945 and Pescara at 826.

CAMPANIA – There are 17,667 new infections from Coronavirus today, Sunday 16 January 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 104,906 were processed, of which 66,568 antigenic and 38,338 molecular with a positivity rate of 16.84%.

In Campania there are 87 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, one less than yesterday, and 1,278 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards, 32 more than the figure released yesterday.

VENETO – There are 13,094 new coronavirus infections today 16 January in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 19 deaths. The total number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infections is equal to 881,507, that of the deceased 12,725. The total of the currently positive amounts to 252,942 units. 1,735 Covid patients are hospitalized in the medical wards, 198 in intensive care.

PUGLIA – There are 8,384 new coronavirus infections today 16 January in Puglia. There are 4 more deaths. The new cases, identified through 54,677 swabs, are distributed as follows by province: Bari: 2,621; Bat: 875; Brindisi: 852; Foggia: 1,210; Lecce: 1,572; Taranto: 1,162; Residents outside the region: 61; Province in definition: 31. There are 118,307 people currently positive, 593 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 61 in intensive care. Overall data: 433,751 total cases; 6,796,808 swabs performed; 308,381 people recovered and 7,063 deaths.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 2,993 new coronavirus infections today 16 January in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 29 deaths. Out of 3,594 molecular swabs, 552 new cases were detected, with a positive percentage of 15.36%. In addition, 15,908 rapid antigenic tests were carried out, from which 2,441 cases (15.34%) were detected. There are 41 people hospitalized in intensive care and 373 patients hospitalized in other wards. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for health, Riccardo Riccardi.

LAZIO – There are 12,994 new coronavirus infections today, Sunday 16 January 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 6 deaths in the region. In the past 24 hours there have been 22,651 molecular swabs and 71,035 antigenic swabs with a 13.8% positivity rate. The hospitalized are 1,748, 14 more since yesterday, the intensive care units occupied stable at 204, while the healed since yesterday are 4,225. The cases in Rome city are at 6,406.

Cases in the last 24 hours depending on the area. Asl Roma 1: 3,204 infections. Asl Roma 2: 2.605 the new cases. Asl Roma 3: there are 597 new cases. Asl Roma 4: there are 426 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 1,084 new cases. Asl Roma 6: there are 1,995 new cases.

In the provinces there are 3,083 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: there are 826 new cases. ASL of Latina: 1,236 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl di Rieti: there are 465 new cases. Asl di Viterbo: there are 556 new cases and 2 deaths since yesterday.

TUSCANY – There are 10,287 new coronavirus infections today 16 January in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 32 other deaths. The new cases – 4,178 confirmed with molecular swab and 6,109 by rapid antigen test – are 1.8% more than the total of the previous day. The total has risen since the beginning of the pandemic to 581,415. The healed grew by 2.8% and reached 395,121 (68% of total cases).

Today 20,600 molecular swabs and 43,407 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.1% were positive. On the other hand, 14,633 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 70.3% were positive. The current positives are today 178,444, -0.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,368 (19 more than yesterday), of which 127 in intensive care (4 more). Of the new deaths, 12 are men and 20 women with an average age of 81.9 years.