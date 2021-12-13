There are 12,712 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, Monday 13 December 2021, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 98 deaths.

Read also

THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

TUSCANY – There are 703 new coronavirus infections today 13 December in Tuscany, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin anticipated on social networks by the president of the region Eugenio Giani. Recorded 4 deaths. “The new Covid cases registered in Tuscany are 703 out of 16,118 tests of which 7,124 molecular swabs and 8,994 rapid tests – we read – The rate of new positives rises to 4.36% (14.7% on the first diagnoses), while yesterday it was 2.65% (9.6% on the first diagnoses) “. Of the new cases 685 are confirmed with molecular swab and 18 by rapid antigen test. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 289,937 (93.4% of total cases). The currently positive are 13,150 today, + 1.9% compared to yesterday. There are 354 hospitalized (12 more than yesterday), of which 50 are in intensive care (3 more). There are 4 new deaths: a man and 3 women with an average age of 75.8 years (1 in Pistoia, 1 in Livorno, 2 in Siena).

APULIA – There are 228 new coronavirus infections today 13 December in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new cases, identified on 16,476 swabs carried out, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 49; Bat: 1; Brindisi: 29; Foggia: 92; Lecce: 48; Taranto: 7; Residents outside the region: 0; Province in definition: 2. There are 5,539 people currently positive, 127 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 19 in intensive care. Overall data: 283,724 total cases, 5,046,392 swabs performed, 271,266 people healed, 6,919 people who died.

VENETO – There are 2,096 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 13 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. New cases were identified on 38,093 swabs. The positivity rate is 5.50%. Covid patients admitted to hospital are 1,052 (+25). 916 people (+22) are hospitalized in the non-critical area. Patients in intensive care are 136 (+3). The region will go into the yellow zone from next week, starting from Monday 20 December according to the scenario outlined by the governor Luca Zaia on the basis of the region’s covid numbers. “We have a weekly incidence of about 450 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, it’s a high incidence. We have a 12.8% intensive care occupancy rate. Both parameters are from the yellow zone. We are hung from the white zone for the occupation of the medical area: we are at 13.7%, 1.3% from the yellow threshold “, says Zaia.

BASILICATA – There are 97 new Coronavirus infections in Basilicata today, Monday 13 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been no deaths in the region since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,391 molecular swabs have been processed in the Region. Of the new cases, 28 are in Matera where the mayor Domenico Bennardi, by ordinance, yesterday restored the obligation to use outdoor masks in the markets, in the streets and in the central squares and in the places where Christmas events are held . The Lucanians recovered or negativized are 21. The hospitalized in the hospitals of Potenza and Matera are 21 (seven in Potenza and 14 in Matera) of which 1 in intensive care. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 1,391.

For vaccination, 6,035 administrations were carried out in two days, of which over 5,500 were third doses. So far 440,696 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (79.7 percent of the total population residing in Basilicata, including under 12), 408,709 have completed the vaccination cycle (73.9 percent) and 96,199 are the third doses (17 , 4 per cent), for a total of 945,604 administrations carried out.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 406 new infections from Coronavirus in Friuli Venezia Giulia, today Monday 13 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 8 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 3,054 molecular swabs and 6,283 rapid antigenic tests were processed.

There are 28 people admitted to intensive care, while the patients present in other departments are 306. As regards age, over 28% of new infections concern people under the age of 19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,078 people have died in the region.

ABRUZZO – There are 89 new coronavirus infections today 13 December in Abruzzo, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases, aged between 1 and 85 years, bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 90955 (lower following realignments). The death toll, not registering new cases, remains at 2609. The number of positive cases also includes 82682 discharged / cured (+187 compared to yesterday).

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 4 new coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, 13 December. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. The total number of people infected with the virus since the beginning of the epidemic in the region is 13,841. The current positive cases are 736 of which 714 in home isolation, 20 hospitalized, two in intensive care. The total number of people healed is 12,622, unchanged from yesterday. The cases tested to date are 101,152, the swabs carried out 314,310. The deaths of people tested positive for the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to today in Valle d’Aosta are 483.

LAZIO – There are 1,470 new coronavirus infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, 13 December. Also recorded 8 other deaths. There are 753 new cases in Rome city. Today in the region “out of 13,081 molecular swabs and 19,130 ​​antigenic swabs for a total of 32,211 swabs, 1,470 new positive cases are recorded (-495), 8 deaths (+5), 821 hospitalized (+39), 114 intensive care (+2) and +466 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 4.5%. Cases in Rome city are 753 “, highlighted the councilor for Health and Social Health Integration of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato in the bulletin at the end of today’s videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19 with the general managers of the ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 1,828 new coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, 13 December. Also recorded 9 other deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, “in the Region there have been 476,413 positive cases, 20,433 swabs performed in the last 24 hours”. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made since yesterday is 8.9%; a value not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs carried out, which on Sunday is lower than on other days. Furthermore, on holidays, especially the molecular ones, are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 4 pm a total of 7,802,172 doses were administered; out of the total, 3,577,955 people have completed the vaccination cycle. The third doses are 834.985.

LOMBARDY – There are 1,339 new infections from Coronavirus in Lombardy today, Monday 13 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 23 deaths have been recorded for a total of 34,599 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours 48,415 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positive index of 2.7%. 1,135 people are hospitalized in Lombard hospitals, 27 more than yesterday, and 143 in intensive care, stable since yesterday.

488 new positives were registered in Milan and its hinterland, of which 231 in the city center. According to data from the Lombardy Region, there are 68 in Bergamo, 143 in Brescia, 41 in Como, 19 in Cremona, in Lecco 27, in Lodi 28, in Mantua 91, in Monza and Brianza 126, in Pavia 67, in Sondrio 52 and in Varese 145.