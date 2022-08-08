I’m 11,976 new coronavirus infections in Italy today, 8 August 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – from the Civil Protection and Health Ministry bulletin. There are another 113 deaths. The processed swabs between molecular and antigenic are 75,602, which reveal a 15.8% positivity rate. There are three fewer patients in intensive care than yesterday and 339 in total and ordinary hospitalizations increase, 126 more and 9,052 in total.

Here is the data region by region:

LAZIO – There are 1,334 new coronavirus infections today 8 August 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths. “Today in Lazio out of 1,772 molecular swabs and 6,799 antigenic swabs for a total of 8,571 swabs, there are 1,334 new positive cases (-1,127), 8 deaths (+4), 950 hospitalized (+40), 57 therapies intensive (+2) and +7,830 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 792 “, Alessio D’Amato, the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, announces in a note. In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 299 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 2 there are 235 new cases and 1 death; in Asl Roma 3 there are 258 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 4 there are 53 new cases and 1 death; in Asl Roma 5 there are 89 new cases and 0 i deaths and in the Asl Roma 6 there are 138 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,782,284 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 1,494 more than yesterday, out of a total of 6,043 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 2,801 molecular and 3,242 tests rapid antigenic. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 43 (unchanged from yesterday), 1,498 in the other Covid departments, 1,498 (+35 compared to yesterday, + 2%). These are the data – ascertained at 12 today – relating to the trend of the epidemic in the region.

A total of 4,294 people recovered and reached 1,722,342 while there are 15 deaths, 17,638 since the beginning of the epidemic.

TUSCANY – There are 428 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 8 August. There are also three other deaths. In the region there are 1,352,301 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 116 new cases confirmed with molecular swab and 312 from rapid antigen test. New cases are 0.03% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,254,545 (92.8% of total cases). Today, 414 molecular swabs and 2,483 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.8% were positive. On the other hand, 603 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 71% were positive. The currently positive are 87,260 today, -0.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 585 (21 less than yesterday), of which 21 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 3 new deaths: 2 men and one woman with an average age of 76.7 years.



SARDINIA – There are 489 new coronavirus infections today 8 August in Sardinia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 5 more. ” In Sardinia there are today 489 additional confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 443 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 1332 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 11 (-1). Patients admitted to the medical area are 161 (+3). 24734 are the cases of home isolation (- 510). There are 5 deaths: two women aged 79 and 98, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; an 88-year-old woman and two men of 82 and 89, residing in the province of Oristano ”. The Sardinia Region communicates it.