There are still 1,516,796 over 50s to be vaccinated against covid, according to the report of the coronavirus emergency commissioner, led by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. In particular, the unvaccinated among the over 80s are 140,191 (3.05%), in the 70-79 range they are 273,937 (4.55%), in the 60-69 range they are 421,470 (5.59%) while in the 50- 59 are 681,198, equal to 7.06%, which is the highest percentage of these categories.

And a total of 5,799,562 million people have not yet had the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. In particular, in the 5-11 age group, 1,982,500 children have not yet been vaccinated, or 54.22%. In the 12-19 age group, on the other hand, there are still 479,139 boys without a first dose, equal to 10.37%.