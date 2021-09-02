Record of new coronavirus infections in Israel with 11,187 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced the day after the resumption of schools. But with the start of administration of the third dose of the vaccine (more than 25 percent of the population of 9.4 million received the booster) the number of serious cases is in sharp decline, half the number last January.
