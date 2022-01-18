New record of infections in Israel for Covid. For the past two days, they’ve signed up at least 127,469 new cases, announced the Ministry of Health, which had not updated the data since Sunday night due to technical problems. According to data not yet complete, 65,259 positive cases were recorded yesterday and 62,210 on Sunday. The previous daily record dates back to last week, with over 47,000 infections.

There are 498 seriously ill, of which 100 attached to respirators and 13 attached to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines (Ecmo). Last Tuesday 219 were seriously ill.