There are 1,780 coronavirus infections registered in Sardinia in the Covid bulletin of today, April 7, where four victims are also reported. The new positive cases were confirmed by 350 molecular swabs and 1,430 antigenic ones, out of a total of 10,963 tests processed. With an extra bed occupied, the number of patients in intensive care rises to 25 while hospitalizations in the medical area have decreased (-12): today there are 311. There are 29,748 cases of home isolation in Sardinia, 2020 fewer than in the ‘update yesterday. The victims of the last 24 hours are an 82-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from South Sardinia and two men aged 90 and 91 from Sassarese.