Covid in Italy, in the weekly monitoring data of the Queen’s cabin of the Ministry of Health-ISS, shows a substantial stability in the numbers recorded in Italy from 13 to 19 June. The incidence of diagnosed and reported cases is 3.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, last week it was 3.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (6-12 June).

The picture is therefore more or less unchanged in most regions and autonomous provinces compared to the previous week. The highest incidence stands out, which is that reported in the Lazio region: 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. While the lowest figure is in Sardinia, a region in which no new cases were reported in the week of observation.

The Covid transmissibility index (Rt), calculated with data updated to 19 June and based on cases with hospitalization, is equal to 0.99 (as of 11 June, range 0.83-1.16), and also this item is substantially stable – with a very slightly lower figure – compared to the previous week, when the Rt was 1.07 (0.89-1.27). The picture of the hospitals does not change much either, where as of 19 June the occupancy of beds in the medical area by Covid-positive patients was equal to 1.2% (716 hospitalised), substantially stable compared to the previous week (1, 0% on June 12th). The occupancy of intensive care beds was also stable, remaining at 0.3% (26 hospitalized), like the previous week. In the last monitored days, no new admissions to intensive care were recorded.

Hospitalization and mortality rates remain higher in the older age groups (80-89 years and over 90). And the weekly incidence rate of Sars-CoV-2 also continues to be higher among those aged 70-79, 80-89 and over 90. The figure is however stable in most age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 63 years, also stable compared to the previous week. However, the percentage of reinfections is slightly increasing and is around 46%, while the previous week it was 44%.