I am 11,606 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy from 17 to 23 Augustor, almost double from the previous week. Deaths are confirmed to be declining, 44 against 56 in the previous survey. This is the updated weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The swabs performed also increased, 126,215 compared to 91,402 in the week of August 10-16, and the positivity rate, which went from 6.5% to 9.2%.