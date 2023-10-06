The incidence of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Italy, albeit to a limited extent: in the last week (28 September – 4 October) it amounted to 75 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week 21 -27 September, when it was 66 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. This is what emerges from the weekly Covid monitoring of the Control Room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health that Adnkronos Salute had the opportunity to view.

In detail, in most of the Regions and autonomous Provinces the incidence values ​​do not exceed 101 cases per 100 thousand: the highest incidence was recorded in Veneto with 101 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and the lowest in Sicily with 8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Hospitalizations slightly increasing

The Covid situation in Italian hospitals is stable. The occupancy of beds in the medical area by Covid patients remains limited at 5% (3,136 hospitalised), although slightly increasing compared to the previous week when it was 4.4% on 27 September. On the other hand, the occupancy of beds in intensive care remains substantially stable, equal to 1.1% (94 hospitalized) compared to 0.9% on 27 September, according to what the weekly Covid monitoring indicates.

Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting higher values ​​in the 90 and older age group. The rate of ICU admission also increases with age.