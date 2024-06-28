The curve of cases is rising, albeit slightly Covid in Italy. “The transmissibility index (Rt) calculated with data updated to 26 June and based on cases with hospitalization, as of 18 June, is equal to 1.15, a slight increase compared to the previous week (Rt 0.99 as of 11 June); L’incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in the period 20-26 June is equal to 4.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week (3.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the previous week); L’occupancy of beds in the medical area it is equal to 1.2%, stable compared to the previous week (1.2%); the occupancy of beds was also stable intensive careequal to 0.3%, compared to the previous week (0.3% on 19 June)”. This is what emerges from the weekly monitoring of Covid cases in the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

“The age group who have the highest weekly incidence rates are 70-79, 80-89 and over 90 years old. Weekly incidence is stable in most age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 63, stable compared to the previous week”, explains the report.

Lazio still the region with the highest incidence in Italy

For many weeks, Lazio has been the region with the highest incidence of Covid cases. “The weekly incidence (20-26 June) of diagnosed and reported cases is slightly increasing in most regions and autonomous provinces compared to the previous week. The highest incidence was reported in the Lazio region (10 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants ) and the lowest in Basilicata (0.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants)”, what emerges from the monitoring.

JN.1 variant predominant in Italy, but the ‘daughter’ KP.3 is growing

“Based on the sequencing data available in the national I-Co-Gen platform (data extracted as of June 23), JN.1, with its sub-lines, represents the predominant variant in the last month of observation. The proportion is growing of sequencing attributable to KP.3 (equal to 27.6% in May versus 3.8% in April 2024). The KP.3 variant is being monitored (Vum) by the WHO”, the report further underlines.