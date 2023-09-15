“There is a slight increase in Covid swabs done in pharmacies, but we are talking about numbers that are much, much, much lower than those of two years ago. Today we are at 5% of tests compared to the years of the emergency”. The president of Federfarma, Marco Cossolo, reports to Adnkronos Salute. The Eris variant causes an increase in infections. In the last week, according to the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità Covid monitoring, the swabs performed increased by approximately 22%, from 168,704 to 206,748. “The pharmacies continue to work on the Covid front, we do swabs, the masks are sold at a controlled price – adds Cossolo – We are ready in case of a Covid resurgence, but we clearly hope there is no need”.

And what about the new anti-Covid vaccine and the autumn campaign? “We should participate as in other years, together with the flu shot but it will be different from region to region – replies Cossolo – In Piedmont we will have a meeting next week, in Lombardy the vaccination campaign has been defined and I think also in Lazio”.

Lastly, the president of Federfarma, the national federation representing the over 18 thousand private pharmacies affiliated with the National Health Service, focuses on a comparison between the current situation and that of the two-year period 2020-22. “Seeing the situation I’m not worried, I think about what we’ve been through and it seems to me that the situation is absolutely under control, then maybe in 15 days I’ll be proven wrong but there’s no point in worrying about it now. The data on hospitalizations and accesses in intensive care are very low.”