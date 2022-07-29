An Austrian doctor who was forced to close her office due to threats from no vax died of suicide. She announced the prosecutor’s office, according to which the woman also left a note explaining the reasons for her gesture. “The death threats against her and her staff were of a real brutality – commented the Minister of Health of Vienna, Johannes Rauch – The hatred against people is inexcusable, this hatred must stop”.

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, who lived in Voecklabruck, Upper Austria, had recently closed her office after receiving threatening letters for months from people who said they were against vaccines and anti-Covid restrictions. In one of these, the author said that she would enter her study and that he would torture and kill her and her staff.

The doctor had received protection from the police but had also spent around 100,000 euros of her own pocket on security measures. The prosecutor has made it known that she will continue to investigate to identify those responsible for the threats.