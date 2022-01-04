Despite the lockdown, the surge in infections does not stop in the Netherlands, largely due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, now dominant in the country. In the past seven days, the national health agency reported, it has been registered a 35 percent increase in new cases of contagion, with an incidence over seven days rising to 635 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Two weeks ago, when the latest lockdown was imposed on most commercial and non-essential businesses, the hospitality industry and sporting and cultural events, the new infections had dropped rapidly. The current restrictive measures are expected to end on January 14, while the reopening of schools is set for next week.