Covid infections doubled in Germany in the last 24 hours. According to the Robert Koch Institut, 74,405 new cases were registered, more than double the 34,100 infections in the previous 24 hours. There were 193 deaths, bringing the number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 115,842.

Read also

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Germany has meanwhile reduced the period of validity of immunity for those recovered from covid from six to three months. This was announced yesterday by a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, explaining that the decision is based on the scientific evaluation of the Robert Koch Institute.