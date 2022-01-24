Germany reports 63,393 confirmed infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, compared to 34,145 reported seven days ago. In today’s bulletin, January 24, another 28 deaths, two less than the 30 recorded a week ago. The weekly incidence of infections continues to rise. The data released by the Robert Koch Institute speak of 840.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, with 698,744 positive in the last week. It is the second consecutive day that the figure exceeds 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (yesterday it stood at 806.8, a week ago it was 528.2).

There are approximately 1,355,000 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,744,840 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Germany with 116,746 deaths. On Friday, for the first time, more than 140,000 infections were reported in 24 hours.