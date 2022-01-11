I am 322 deaths and 45,690 new infections from Covid 19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours in Germany, where the weekly incidence rate has risen to 387.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institut, the institute that monitors the progress of the pandemic in the country, according to which yesterday the weekly incidence was at 375.7 and a week ago at 239.9, while seven days ago the cases registered were 30,561. The official toll in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is almost 7.6 million infected people and over 114 thousand deaths.