Germany records 29,348 new cases of Covid And 180 deaths in the last 24 hours. The data provided today by the Robert Koch Institute indicate a significant decrease in infections compared to the averages of recent days, partly due to the fact that it is the weekend, but lower than that recorded last Sunday, when there were 32,348 new infections.

Read also

A decrease in the weekly incidence is then underlined, which dropped to 315.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while yesterday it was 321.8 cases, a week ago it was 390.9.