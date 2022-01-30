Almost 119 thousand covid infections and record incidence in Germany according to the numbers of today’s bulletin. Germany has reached a new peak in the incidence of cases, with 1,156.8 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute, also reporting 118,970 new infections and 59 deaths. Last Sunday the bulletin reported 85,440 infections and 54 deaths. Yesterday the incidence stood at 1,127.7 cases, a week ago at 806.8 and a month ago at 207.4.