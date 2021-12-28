The Omicron variant is rampant in the United Kingdom which marks a record of Covid infections, with 129,471 new cases reported in England and Wales. The total number of infections in England and Wales is higher than the previous record for the whole of the United Kingdom.

In Scotland, 9,360 new infections have been registered, according to data released by local authorities. Most of the new infections would relate to tests carried out before the Christmas break: currently in Scotland the waiting times for the results of a PCR are in fact even four days, this means that – underline the Scottish authorities themselves – the actual number of cases in circulation could be much higher than ascertained.

The Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said he expected a further increase in cases in the coming days and urged fellow citizens not to “underestimate the impact of Omicron”. “I know it is difficult – he added – but it is extremely important that people comply with the requirements of the restrictions during the New Year period”.

The UK Health Security Agency recorded 17,269 new cases of Omicron variant contagion in 24 hours. A lower than actual figure, he pointed out, because sequencing is not done for all tests and Scotland does not distinguish cases based on variant. The number of deaths attributed to Omicron has risen to 49, hospitalizations of patients infected with the new variant are 668. Of the infections attributed to Omicron 16,133 have emerged in England, 1,136 in Northern Ireland.