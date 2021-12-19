There are 82,886 coronavirus infections in Great Britain today, 19 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the bulletin. Another 45 deaths were recorded. The figures are slightly lower, especially for new cases, compared to those of the last few days. In general, however, weekend bulletins tend to have smaller numbers. Great Britain has registered another 12,133 cases of the Omicron variant: in total, those officially certified are 37,101 but it is believed that they are actually many more.

On the Omicron variant to date “there is still a lot we do not know”, the words of the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid. “It may be too late to react.” But we must “look openly at the challenges that Omicron presents to us”, added the minister, stressing that he does not feel “any joy” in having to present new restrictions and limitations to the British.