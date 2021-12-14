In England the House of Commons approved the use of the green pass, but a hundred Conservative MPs voted against in a revolt against Prime Minister Boris Johnson which undermines his authority and could have serious political consequences. The passage of this measure, as well as the obligation of anti-Covid vaccination for doctors and nurses on the front line, has been ensured only thanks to the votes of the Labor opposition.

Read also

Plan B with the new restrictive measures had been spun off precisely in anticipation of greater hostility to the ‘covid pass’ to access some public places. The measure then passed with 369 votes in favor and 126 against. Among the no there are 101 Tory deputies. Already for the obligation of masks, also approved, 38 Conservative deputies had sprung up who had voted no. The vaccination obligation for health professionals was approved with 385 votes and 100 against (63 Tory).

The British media emphasize the scale of the uprising within the Conservative party, second only to the 118 rebels who voted against Theresa May in January 2019 in what was then called “the greatest defeat in history for the government”.