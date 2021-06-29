There are more than 20 thousand Coronavirus infections recorded in the last hours in Great Britain and 23 deaths. This is a decrease compared to the 22,868 infections confirmed the previous day, but official government data still refer to 20,479 cases. The number of deaths increased, three registered the previous day.





Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues at full speed. Authorities say over 44.5 million people in Britain have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while more than 32.7 million have also gotten the second. This means 84.6 percent of the population has gotten at least one dose and 62.1 percent are fully vaccinated.