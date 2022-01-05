There are 3,931 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 5 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 10 more deaths. In detail, 2,030 new infections were detected on 11,562 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 17.56%. There are also 13,043 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 1,901 cases (15.98%) were detected.

The first age group for what concerns today’s contagion is 20-29 years (21.29%), followed by 50-59 (16.36%), 0-19 (16.10%), by 40-49 (15.47%) and finally from 30-39 (15.01%). The positive cases today are given for 51.28% by females and 48.72% by males.

There are 29 people hospitalized in intensive care while the patients hospitalized in other wards are 309. The totally recovered are 139,956, the clinically recovered 537, while the people in isolation are 22,694.