I’m 1,159 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, March 30th. There are also another 5 deaths. On 4,981 molecular swabs, 373 new infections were detected, with a positivity rate of 7.49%. There are also 7,001 rapid antigenic tests performed, from which 786 cases (11.23%) were detected. There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 130. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. 40-49 years (18.21%) and 50-59 years (16.31%) of the total cases are most affected; following the 30-39 years (13.55%).

Today there is the death of a 96-year-old woman from Muggia (who died in an RSA), an 85-year-old woman from Cavasso Nuovo (who died in hospital), a 79-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 77-year-old man from Udine (who died in hospital) and, finally, a 41-year-old woman from Fiumicello Villa Vicentina (who died in hospital).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,916, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,211 in Trieste, 2,329 in Udine, 934 in Pordenone and 442 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 304,405, the clinically healed 217, while the people in isolation are 23,569.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 333,246 people have been positive with the following territorial subdivision: 72,571 in Trieste, 138,074 in Udine, 80,357 in Pordenone, 37,231 in Gorizia and 5,013 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by one unit following a test review.

As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina university health authority of 2 administrators, 9 nurses, 4 doctors and 4 social health workers; in the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company of an educator, 7 nurses, 3 doctors, 2 socio-health workers, 2 technicians and a therapist; in the Western Friuli health authority of 5 administrators, a biologist, 3 nurses, a doctor, a socio-health worker and 2 technicians; to the maternal-child Irccs Burlo Garofolo of an administrative officer; at the Irccs Cro in Aviano of a doctor and a technician.

With regard to residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 6 guests and 22 operators was recorded.